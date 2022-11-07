Xiaomi 13 Pro: Leaked design reveals similarities with Xiaomi 12 Pro and a sprinkling of the Mi 11 Ultra

Read full article on original website
Xiaomi Redmi 11A: Design and specifications leak for upcoming budget smartphone
Xiaomi has plenty of unreleased smartphones in the pipeline currently, not least the entire Redmi K60 and Xiaomi 13 series. However, a recent TENAA listing all but confirms the existence of another affordable Redmi smartphone. Certified as ‘22120RN86C’, the handset is believed to be the Redmi 11A, despite the release of the Redmi 10A only earlier this year.
DIZO Watch D Plus previewed with an even larger display than original DIZO Watch D
DIZO has announced the Watch D Plus, a smartwatch that will arrive approximately five months after the Realme sub-brand launched the Watch D. While the company boasted that it was 'Time To Go Big' with the Watch D, the Watch D Plus' display will span even further than its sibling. Specifically, the Watch D Plus has a 1.85-inch display, 0.5-inches larger than the one in the Watch D.
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
Realme 10: MediaTek Helio G99-powered smartphone arrives with 50 MP camera and Super AMOLED display for US$230
Realme has introduced the Realme 10, the first device in the series of the same name. While Realme is expected to unveil the likes of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus later this month in China, the more entry-level has arrived globally. As expected, Realme has swapped Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Snapdragon 680 making way for the Helio G99.
Leica Leitz Phone 2: Re-bodied Sharp Aquos R7 previewed globally ahead of Japan-only launch
Leica has revealed a successor to the Leitz Phone 1. Predictably called the Leitz Phone 2, the handset features a distinct design, albeit with the internals from the Sharp Aquos R7. For reference, the Aquos R7 is the result of a Leica and Sharp collaborative effort, which the former has now extended to Xiaomi as well.
Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition teased as a new Special Edition of ZTE's 2022 Android flagship smartphone
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Axon 40 Ultra already has a third-gen UDC screen to grace the most Galaxy S22 Ultra-like smartphone design since the...S22 Ultra. Now, it also has just crossed the final 2022 flagship smartphone milestone with its own super-premium special edition. Its immediate...
MIUI 14 sheds annoying ads and bothersome bloatware as rumored release date draws near
Xiaomi’s Android overlay, MIUI 14, will apparently start rolling out on November 19, according to a report out of China. The MIUI 14 release date will likely coincide with the launch of a new range of Xiaomi smartphones, which in this case should be the Xiaomi 13 series. Some features of the custom Android overlay have already been leaked, but it seems there are some more big changes coming that will please owners of phones that will support the latest MIUI software.
Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition: Samsung reveals limited edition foldable smartphone with custom design, new accessories and a 'new UX design'
Samsung has announced a new version of the Galaxy Z Flip4. Teased approximately two weeks ago, the new version is a limited edition collaboration with Maison Margiela, a French fashion house. Predictably, Samsung has called the model the 'Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition'. Supposedly 'subversive', Samsung claims that the...
Leaker reveals specifications for possible Realme GT Neo 4 or OnePlus Ace 2
Digital Chat Station has leaked numerous specifications for an upcoming smartphone that will be released by a BBK Electronics subsidiary. According to the leaker, the device could be the Realme GT Neo 4 or the OnePlus Ace 2. Presumably, the specifications could apply to both smartphones, considering past OnePlus and Realme releases. The leaker adds that the smartphone will be marketed as a Redmi K60 series competitor, which should debut within the next few months.
Huawei MateBook 14s 2022 and Watch GT 3 SE debut in Europe
Accessory Alder Lake Business Laptop Smartwatch Ultrabook Touchscreen Wearable. Huawei has started to release the new MateBook 14s 2022 to the European market, starting with the UK. The laptop is a refresh of the original 14s powered by the 12th-gen Core i7-12700H. The OEM touts it as a remote work-ready...
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro joins its fragile predecessor on JerryRigEverything's Shelf of Shame
The ROG Phone 6 Pro launched with a markedly bulky chassis housing a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and a whole load of cooling for its top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 18GB of RAM. All that lends an impression of solidity to the new Asus mobile flagship.
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 builds based on Android 13 in Europe, India and North America
OnePlus has started distributing stable Android 13-based builds globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Rolling out as Oxygen OS 13.0, the updates are available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets sold in Europe, India and North America. OnePlus has announced the rollout of stable OxygenOS...
Apple Mac mini: YouTuber repurposes Apple M1 mini-PC for Nintendo Wii-based project
The YouTuber Luke Miani has modded numerous products in the past, such as getting the Apple M1 to work in an old iMac. Now, Miani has demonstrated how to use the current Mac mini as a retro console with a difference. Specifically, the YouTuber has managed to fit the Apple M1-based machine inside a Nintendo Wii chassis, as he explains in the video embedded below.
First OLED Apple Studio Display monitor tipped to get a Quantum Dot Samsung screen
Samsung is preparing a Quantum Dot OLED display line that industry insiders claim is meant to supply Apple with 27-inch panels. Since that is the exact size of the current Apple Studio Display model, Samsung's A5 manufacturing line "main customer is expected to be Apple," and the line may be dedicated exclusively to Apple's future orders.
Honor Magic Vs: Next-generation foldable launch date confirmed following emergence of leaked design and specifications
Honor has teased the design of its next foldable smartphone, which it has confirmed will launch as the Magic Vs. Arriving a few days after a Weibo leaker shared sketches of the upcoming smartphone, Honor has stated that the Magic Vs will be at the heart of its November 23 launch event. Currently, it is unknown whether Honor plans to introduce other smartphones, with the Magic5 series reported to be at a late stage of development with Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: An alleged first trip to Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC runs into some issues
5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The Vivo X90 series is projected to take the whole round camera hump thing to a whole new level, with new tech co-developed with Zeiss and new "Xtreme Imagination" branding. Ironically, its latest leak purports to dispel any remaining mystery concerning its internal specs.
Intel launches NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon mini PC kits with up to a desktop-grade i9-13900K CPU for US$1549
Desktop Gaming Intel Mini PC Raptor Lake Thunderbolt. Around a month ago at TwitchCon, Intel was showcasing the NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” with a surprisingly large 13.9 L case that can even fit a triple-slot 12-inch GPU. Intel highlighted some features, but not the exact processors on the compute element. With yesterday’s official launch, Intel reveals the full specs, as well as price points for each kit.
GoPro HERO11 Black Mini released to retail following shipping delays
GoPro's HERO11 Black Mini missed its original release date of October 25, 2022; however, it has now made it to the (online) shelves just in time for the holidays. It is an action cam with a 27MP resolution rated for up to 5.3K HyperSmooth 5.0 video with an 8:7 aspect-ratio, just like its flagship counterpart; however, it has a rear-facing accessory mount in place of a touchscreen.
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera providers joined by China's Sunny Optical as Samsung cuts Sony out of the S23 series picture
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two camera units that have been supplied by the Chinese company Sunny Optical, which has provided lenses for Samsung in the past as well as for rivals such as Huawei and Vivo. According to a report by The Elec, the S23 Ultra will have its 10 MP folded zoom telephoto camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera mostly produced by Sunny Optical, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (telephoto) and NAMUGA (ultra-wide) picking up any slack.
OPPO Find N2 backed to launch weighing no more than an iPhone 14 Pro Max
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Foldable smartphones or phablets might be the future (according to Samsung, anyway); however, they are still saddled with the drawback of their typical total mass, easily outweighing their traditional candy-bar counterparts. This issue might seem unavoidable, given that the whole concept does after all involve 2 fully-equipped screen panels held together with an often component-heavy hinge.
