Read full article on original website
Related
Paoli Hospital Receives Funding to Support Overcrowding
Press conference announcing grant funding for Paoli Hospital expansion featuring U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, left, state Rep. Carolyn Comitta, Paoli Hospital President Jim Paradis and state Rep. Melissa Shusterman. Paoli Hospital has been overwhelmed since the closure of both Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals. It has experienced a 16 percent increase...
UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%) Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)
City of Coatesville Receives $25,000 Grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation
The Alliance for Health Equity was presented with a $25,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation for the Greening Coatesville Initiative and Outdoor Fitness Center, as part of the Foundation’s 2022 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The fitness center will be in Victor Abdala Sr. Park, a 3.1-acre...
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
Local Volunteers, Fire Departments Recognized as Heroes in Chester County
Image via Goshen Fire Company. Although it is well known that local fire departments and other EMS providers are heroes in Chester County, the bucket of recognition is never full when speaking about their constant aid around the area, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine.
Westtown Residents Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Preserving Crebilly Farm
Westtown voters overwhelmingly approved a tax increase that would preserve Crebilly Farm, one of the biggest unprotected properties in Chester County threatened by development, in the Tuesday referendum, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This vote gives the municipality a green light to buy 206 acres of the farm...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Welcomes Andy Hockenbrock as Executive Director of the Jennersville YMCA
Andy Hockenbrock has joined YMCA of Greater Brandywine as the Executive Director of the Jennersville YMCA. With over 23 years of YMCA experience, Hockenbrock brings expertise, passion and a strong sense of community to Chester County. Misson Driven. Above all, Hockenbrock is drawn to the YMCA mission of creating programs...
Immaculata University Receives Grant for Chester County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust
Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Chester County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students. The Trust requires that the students selected be permanent legal residents of the Delaware Valley Area (Philadelphia and its neighboring counties) who are in good academic standing and have financial need.
Retired Lincoln University Professor Reflects on Union Victory
Dr. Richard Winchester is more than just a retired history professor. He was an essential figurehead in making Lincoln University the second unionized faculty in Pennsylvania, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. Both Winchester, and his wife Connie, were champions of many causes over the years—specifically racial justice....
Chester County Library to Host Adult Mental Health Forum
Kristine Howard.Image via Chester County Library. Representative Kristine Howard and the Chester County Library will co-host a second Adult Mental Health Forum this year on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 – 7 PM in the library’s Struble Room. Visitors can connect with resources from several local agencies and listen to local experts talk about the current condition of mental health in Chester County. Registration is not required.
Hankin Group Breaks Ground for Affordable Senior Housing Project in Phoenixville
Exton developer, Hankin Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Phoenixville Senior Housing project on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hankin Group welcomed project partners, as well as regional and city community leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction on Hankin Group’s newest development project, a 50-unit affordable senior housing building located in the Borough of Phoenixville.
SCORE Celebrates Veteran-Owned Small Businesses
As we honor Americans who served in the military and their families on Veterans Day this November, SCORE shines a light on the nation’s almost two million Veteran-owned small businesses. Many Veterans feel the military experience prepared them well for small business ownership, based on SCORE 2020 and 2021...
Confused About Student Loan Forgiveness? Key Dates and Things to Know
Student loan forgiveness has been a hot topic since President Biden’s announcement in August. While the program remains on hold as a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge, the question remains: Should you continue to apply? The U.S. Department of Education says “yes.” Here are the key deadlines – and important items to consider – that we’re sharing with you, as well as our Benchmark Federal Credit Union members.
VISTA Careers–CCRES
CCRES is hiring for several key job positions including Personal Care Assistants, Behavior Consultants and Analysts, and Direct Support Professionals. CCRES specializes in matching qualified candidates with careers working with children and adults in their community. CCRES, Downingtown, provides over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
Learn About PIT’s Cannabis Studies and LPN Nursing Program
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled two virtual information sessions for prospective students eager to find out about two programs offered at the school. Cannabis Studies. On Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 7 PM, learn about the Cannabis Studies program. Gather the necessary details you...
PBS New Hour’s Anchor Judy Woodruff Visits Chester County to Examine Closely Watched Pennsylvania Senate Race
A few days ahead of the hugely consequential midterm election, the closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race appears to be neck-and-neck, write Judy Woodruff, Frank Carlson, and Ian Couzens for PBS News Hour. Both candidates, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, are focusing their push on...
‘My Work is Grounded in Generosity’: Beloved Adjunct Professor at Lincoln University Has Died Aged 52
Blake Bradford, left, talks with Ivory Nelson, then president of Lincoln University, in 2008.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Blake Bradford, a beloved adjunct professor at Lincoln University, tireless arts advocate, and writer, died on Oct. 21 of lymphoma aged 52, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chester County History Center Welcomes November With Plentiful Calendar of Events
The Chester County History Center has a plentiful calendar of events in November that are sure to inform, fascinate, and entertain participants:. Oaklands Cemetery Walking Tour (walking tour) Saturday, Nov. 12 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM. As you walk the streets of West Chester, you’ll see names like Darlington,...
After Soft Quarterly Results, West Chester’s QVC’s Parent Company Works on Plan to Re-establish Revenue Growth
Qurate Retail, the owner of West Chester-based QVC, reported a $2.74 billion, or 13 percent, third-quarter revenue loss, in part due to the “weakened consumer sentiment,” noted the company’s new CEO David Rawlinson II, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Revenue for QxH, the combination...
Kennett Square Food Drive Aims to Help Local Families Struggling Amid Raging Inflation
The Flats team members, from left, Carolyn Kitsock, Steve England, Kathryn Sylvia, and Matt Beekler following last year’s food drive. The Flats at Kennett is opening the season for charitable giving with a food drive to help support families that are struggling amid raging inflation, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0