Delaware County, PA

VISTA.Today

Paoli Hospital Receives Funding to Support Overcrowding

Press conference announcing grant funding for Paoli Hospital expansion featuring U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, left, state Rep. Carolyn Comitta, Paoli Hospital President Jim Paradis and state Rep. Melissa Shusterman. Paoli Hospital has been overwhelmed since the closure of both Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals. It has experienced a 16 percent increase...
PAOLI, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Immaculata University Receives Grant for Chester County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust

Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Chester County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students. The Trust requires that the students selected be permanent legal residents of the Delaware Valley Area (Philadelphia and its neighboring counties) who are in good academic standing and have financial need.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Retired Lincoln University Professor Reflects on Union Victory

Dr. Richard Winchester is more than just a retired history professor. He was an essential figurehead in making Lincoln University the second unionized faculty in Pennsylvania, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. Both Winchester, and his wife Connie, were champions of many causes over the years—specifically racial justice....
OXFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Library to Host Adult Mental Health Forum

Kristine Howard.Image via Chester County Library. Representative Kristine Howard and the Chester County Library will co-host a second Adult Mental Health Forum this year on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 – 7 PM in the library’s Struble Room. Visitors can connect with resources from several local agencies and listen to local experts talk about the current condition of mental health in Chester County. Registration is not required.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Hankin Group Breaks Ground for Affordable Senior Housing Project in Phoenixville

Exton developer, Hankin Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Phoenixville Senior Housing project on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hankin Group welcomed project partners, as well as regional and city community leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction on Hankin Group’s newest development project, a 50-unit affordable senior housing building located in the Borough of Phoenixville.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

SCORE Celebrates Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

As we honor Americans who served in the military and their families on Veterans Day this November, SCORE shines a light on the nation’s almost two million Veteran-owned small businesses. Many Veterans feel the military experience prepared them well for small business ownership, based on SCORE 2020 and 2021...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Confused About Student Loan Forgiveness? Key Dates and Things to Know

Student loan forgiveness has been a hot topic since President Biden’s announcement in August. While the program remains on hold as a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge, the question remains: Should you continue to apply? The U.S. Department of Education says “yes.” Here are the key deadlines – and important items to consider – that we’re sharing with you, as well as our Benchmark Federal Credit Union members.
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers–CCRES

CCRES is hiring for several key job positions including Personal Care Assistants, Behavior Consultants and Analysts, and Direct Support Professionals. CCRES specializes in matching qualified candidates with careers working with children and adults in their community. CCRES, Downingtown, provides over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Learn About PIT’s Cannabis Studies and LPN Nursing Program

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled two virtual information sessions for prospective students eager to find out about two programs offered at the school. Cannabis Studies. On Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 7 PM, learn about the Cannabis Studies program. Gather the necessary details you...
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

