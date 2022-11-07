Read full article on original website
Book Published on History of Pocahontas and Randolph County
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – Dr. Rodney Harris, Chair and Assistant Professor of History at Williams Baptist University and Director of the Randolph County Heritage Museum, has released a pictorial history of Pocahontas and Randolph County. Arcadia Publishing publishes the Images of America Series. Harris, a native of Pocahontas, holds...
Employee Fatality at Riceland’s Jonesboro Facility
JONESBORO, Ark.: Riceland Foods confirms an employee fatality occurred at the Jonesboro rice milling facility early this morning. Riceland notified local emergency responders, and emergency personnel pronounced the employee dead at the scene. Riceland’s communication contact Kevin McGilton said Riceland team members found the employee unresponsive and emergency response was...
Medina-Bolivar Will Direct Two Graduate-Level Programs at A-State
JONESBORO – Veteran faculty member Dr. Fabricio Medina-Bolivar has been appointed director of two doctoral programs at Arkansas State University. Medina-Bolivar will oversee the master’s and Ph.D. programs in environmental sciences and molecular biosciences. Dr. Jennifer Bouldin, interim dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics, announced the...
City, Ritter Communications partner in city-wide broadband expansion
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced today a historic agreement with Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse that will create a long-overdue option for internet and television service to residents and businesses all over the city. In response to a request issued by the City seeking a partner to assist with an...
