Georgia Star Stetson Bennett Reveals His Phone Number Was Leaked To Tennessee Fans

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated top-ranked Tennessee on both sides of the ball in a 27-13 victory Saturday.

While a suffocating Bulldogs' defense held the FBS-leading Volunteers' offense to just six points through the first three quarters, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense methodically picked apart the Tennessee defense.

Bennett, in addition to questions about his stellar performance against the Volunteers, was asked post game about rumors of his phone number being leaked to Tennessee fans prior to the start of Saturday's contest.

The quarterback confirmed the reports, while also noting the leak gave him "something" comparable to motivation before Saturday's big game.

"Stetson Bennett's number got leaked to Tennessee fans before Saturday's game. Here's what he said about what happened and if it motivated him #UGA @StetsonIv ," Cody Chaffins said Sunday.

Bennett completed 17 of 25 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his 13-yard rushing score Saturday.

Georgia's defense held the Volunteer rushing attack to 2.2 yards per carry and did not allow a run of more than 11 yards on the afternoon.

Further, the Bulldogs held star Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in check all day, limiting the Volunteers' signal caller to 195 yards passing with no touchdowns and one interception.

Georgia, 9-0, now has the inside track to win the SEC East.

The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend when they take on Mississippi State.