Syracuse, NY – The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has made history. Male Asian elephant twins were born to parents Mali and Doc at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on October 24, 2022. The zoo is thrilled to announce that Mali and both her calves are currently doing well. For the past two weeks, the elephant care team has been monitoring the twins around the clock to ensure both are thriving.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO