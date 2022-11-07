Read full article on original website
County Executive McMahon Announces Asian Elephant Delivers Miracle Twins at Rosamond Gifford Zoo
Syracuse, NY – The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has made history. Male Asian elephant twins were born to parents Mali and Doc at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on October 24, 2022. The zoo is thrilled to announce that Mali and both her calves are currently doing well. For the past two weeks, the elephant care team has been monitoring the twins around the clock to ensure both are thriving.
Syracuse Police Release Updated Timeline for Alexis Sellin/Jami Crawford Homicide Investigation
On Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at approximately 3:39 P.M, Syracuse Police Officers responded to Aberdeen Apartments, located at 3101 Burnet Ave., in regards to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, identified as Jami Crawford 46, and a female victim, identified as Alexis Sellin 32. It was evident that both had been shot several times. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. A five-year-old child was also discovered unharmed inside the same apartment at that time.
Work Zone Alert: Bridge Repairs – Caughdenoy Road over Oneida River
Location of the road work is Caughdenoy Road over Oneida River. Work consists of Bridge Repairs Schedule: Thursday, November 10 – Friday, November 11, 2022. Impact will include, one lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers As with any roadway project, the Onondaga County Department of Transportation respectfully asks the traveling public to reduce your speed within the work zone, use caution, and be mindful of roadside workers and construction vehicles. “For updates on this and other Onondaga County DOT projects, visit our website, or follow us on Facebook”
