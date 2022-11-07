The game of the year in AAC goes down on Saturday afternoon when UCF travels to play Tulane, but who will be at quarterback for the Knights?. John Rhys Plumlee left UCF's game against Cincinnati with a concussion and missed the team's game against Memphis last week. However, the team has responded nicely under Mikey Keene, who started at times last year as UCF is still in control of their own destiny in the AAC. Plumlee is cleared to return, but will Gus Malzahn stick with Keene, who has led the team to two straight wins?

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO