vineyardgazette.com
Housing and Health Access Highlight Community Foundation Awards
More than thirty different Island non-profits will receive over $326,000 in grant funding from the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, which held its annual awards ceremony Thursday evening at the Grange Hall. The night marked a return to form for the foundation as its first in-person awards ceremony since 2019,...
vineyardgazette.com
Martha’s Vineyard Pays Tribute to Veterans With Solemn Observances
Flag raising and a parade were among the observances Friday as the Vineyard paid quiet tribute to veterans near and far. The morning parade in Oak Bluffs was a multigenerational affair, led by an Oak Bluffs motorcycle officer and an honor guard of three young Coast Guardsmen dressed in crisp blues.
vineyardgazette.com
Building a Better Howes House
With the presentation of the focus group findings at its Nov. 2 meeting, the West Tisbury building committee now knows what the future of Howes House might, could and should look like. Will the building committee move that vision forward?. Six focus groups were conducted in October with 60 participants,...
vineyardgazette.com
Paddy Moore Receives Spirit of the Vineyard Award
Longtime Island senior care advocate Paddy Moore will receive the Spirit of the Vineyard Award this December, Vineyard Village At Home announced on Wednesday. The former director and founder of Healthy Aging MV, Ms. Moore has been intimately involved in the Island’s senior care network for decades. Ms. Moore...
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Salutes Men and Women Who Served Our Nation
Raising Old Glory in the Avenue of Flags in Vineyard Haven and a parade through downtown Oak Bluffs were among the observances Friday as the Vineyard paid tribute on Veterans Day on the Island.
vineyardgazette.com
Racing for the Light
The Gay Head 10K committee would like to thank everyone who helped to make the ninth annual Gay Head 10K, a Race for the Light, another success. The race would not have been possible without our generous and supportive sponsors: Aquila, the Aquinnah Community Association, Cape Air, Cape Cod Five, Card My Yard, Charlie Hoye, Chilmark Coffee, Cliffhangers, Cronigs, Duck Inn, The Gay Head Store, Island Source, Jeff Passetti, Larsen’s Fish Market, Laughing Bear, Little House Café, Lululemon, Mad Martha’s, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, McCarron, Murphy & Vukota, Morning Glory Farm, MV Compass, On The Cliffs, Orange Peel Bakery, Outermost Inn, Patrick Ahearn Architect, Salt Rock Chocolates, Seaside Celebrations, South Mountain, Stoney Creek Gifts, Barry and Dottie Sullivan, Tea Lane Associates, Thunderbird Industries, the Vineyard Gazette and Vineyard Scripts.
vineyardgazette.com
Meshacket Commons Housing Development Is Approved
Edgartown will move forward with its largest major affordable housing development in more than a decade, after the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted unanimously to approve the Meshacket Commons project that has been many years in the making. The project, which will include 36 rental apartments and four homeownership units...
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Marks Veterans Day With Long-Held Traditions
Today is Veterans Day, and the Vineyard will join the rest of the country in solemn celebration of the national holiday honoring those who have served. By long tradition, flags went up along the Avenue of Flags in Oak Grove Cemetery early this morning. Flags come down at 3 p.m.
vineyardgazette.com
New Challenges in Land Use Planning
In the late 1980s, as a gradu ate student at Harvard Kennedy School, I conducted the first housing buildout study for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. It predicted that in the next 30 years, the number of houses would double if the current rate of construction continued. The ramifications of doubling the number of houses in Edgartown would be enormous. Municipal and commercial services would need to expand to meet demand. Recreational amenities, such as public beaches, might not be sufficient. Road infrastructure could not keep pace.
vineyardgazette.com
Strawberries in November
Events of Nov. 11, and the appearance of the Vineyard, attest to the mildness of the climate, even if palm trees do not flourish here. Dr. and Mrs. E. L. Merritt of Fall River and East Chop, went bathing at the Oak Bluffs bathing beach and pronounced the water fine.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Wastewater Upgrade Will Expand Capacity, Aid Water Quality
As Oak Bluffs continues to see rapid growth, the town’s aging wastewater treatment plant received a lifeline Tuesday, with voters throwing their support behind a ballot measure that allows the town to raise taxes in order to pay for a $26 million upgrade to the facility. A project championed...
vineyardgazette.com
More Conservation, Less Building
In direct opposition to the letter by James Joyce (the Edgartown realtor, not the Irish poet) in last week’s paper: I don’t think we’ve reached the tipping point of conserving our Island land; we’ve exceeded the tenable tipping point of building Martha’s Vineyard out. We’re peopling her up so, we’re building her up so, we’re trafficking her up so. Martha’s Vineyard is becoming unrecognizable.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Nov. 11
It is the second week of November and my heat has only been on a couple of times and the windows have been open. The sweaters are still in the drawer as I am still in long sleeve T-shirts and the sandals are still on. But wait: it is New...
vineyardgazette.com
Robert Vail Huss, 84
Robert (Bob) Vail Huss died peacefully at home on Nov. 3. He was 84. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Bob was a professor of computer programming at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. until his retirement in 2000. He was a lifelong summer resident of the Island and...
vineyardgazette.com
Sarah Shannon Marries Jonathan Holter
Sarah Shannon and Jonathan Holter Esq. of Oak Bluffs were married Sept. 4 in a small ceremony performed by Noah Shannon in Nederland, Colo. The couple was engaged in December of 2021 on the ski slopes of Sugarbush, Vt.
vineyardgazette.com
Arba Maria Clark, 78
Arba Maria Clark, a longtime resident of Vineyard Haven, died Nov. 2. She was 78. She was born in New York city, the loving daughter of Willa Cherot of Englewood, N.J. and the late Walter Clark Sr. She was raised in New York city and in Englewood, N.J. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in Englewood.
vineyardgazette.com
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Nov. 11
Thanks to a cooperative effort by the Edgartown Council on Aging, Vineyard Transit Authority, the Chappy Ferry and the perseverance of Mary Spencer, a minivan will now be available on Tuesdays to get aging Chappaquiddickers to the Boston Medivan. Eligible individuals will be picked up at home on Chappy, driven...
vineyardgazette.com
A Tribute for Randall Taylor
Randall Edward Taylor died suddenly of a brain aneurysm at his home in Philadelphia. He was 40. Randall’s father Richard Taylor is the Oak Bluffs columnist for the Gazette. What follows is an edited version of an open letter to family and friends that Mr. Taylor wrote as a tribute to his son.
vineyardgazette.com
Like Dry Leaves In the Wind, Autumn Is on the Wane
I liked turning 90 a year and a half ago. I was given a party overlooking Chilmak Pond by friend Mary Jane Pease. I was presented with a crown with the figure 90 on it, and we all enjoyed a Black Dog birthday cake decorated with the Vineyard Gazette masthead written in frosting. I still have the frosting preserved in my freezer in case I forget that I am the oldest member of the Gazette staff — I have been one on and off for 70 years.
vineyardgazette.com
Lucinda Hollingsworth Holbrook, 85
Lucinda (Cindy) Hollingsworth Holbrook of Oak Bluffs died peacefully on Oct. 19, surrounded by her children. She was 85. She was born July 28, 1937 in Greenport, N.Y. to the late Elizabeth Morrell Hollingsworth and R. Lee Hollingsworth. Cindy led an interesting and adventurous life. Shortly after graduating from high...
