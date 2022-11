Wright State (0-1) at Louisville (0-1) Radio: Louisville Radio Network (Paul Rogers, Bob Valvano) TV: ACC Network Extra (Kent Taylor, Larry O'Bannon) Louisville is seeking to bounce back from its season-opening loss to Bellarmine on Wednesday night. The Cardinals trailed by as much as 14 points before going on an 11-0 run to close the game, falling just short 67-66 to the Knights.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO