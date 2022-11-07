ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NBC Chicago

8 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $700,000 Total Sold in Illinois, Chicago Suburbs

Editor's Note: Monday's $1.9 Billion Powerball drawing has been delayed. Our original story continues below. No, no one in Illinois -- or the rest of the country, for that matter -- won Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings for the next drawing have now swelled to $1.9 billion -- the largest pot in game history.
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
1520 The Ticket

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
ourquadcities.com

4 Iowa Powerball tickets miss $2.04 billion jackpot by one number

CLIVE, Iowa – While the ticket that won the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t sold in Iowa, there were still some tickets sold in the state that could net their owners some big bucks. The winning numbers from Monday’s delayed drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and...
advantagenews.com

Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature

Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
B100

Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
ourquadcities.com

Dozens of rural Illinois schools get funding for new electric buses

ST. LOUIS – A new federal program will help 42 school districts in rural Missouri and Illinois communities acquire new electric school buses. The opportunity comes as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Through the program, nearly $1 billion will be distributed to around 400 school districts nationwide to help schools replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones.
ourquadcities.com

Budzinski defeated Deering for Illinois 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski defeated opponent Republican Regan Deering are opponents facing off in the election for the U.S. 13th Congressional District in Illinois. “I’ve spent my entire career bringing people together to deliver results for working families, and I’m eager to build upon that work...
