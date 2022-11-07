Read full article on original website
$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois
Someone in southern Illinois just got a lot richer. $4 million richer, to be exact. According to Illinois Lottery officials, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in the small town of Murphysboro, about 7 miles outside of Carbondale. The ticket was sold at a...
13 Illinois lottery players win big money in historic Powerball drawing
There are 13 Illinois lottery players who won big after the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing earlier this week. Two players matched four numbers and the Powerball and added the game’s Power Play feature to win $100,000 each. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Nov. 8 at the 7-Eleven, 1680 Montgomery Road in […]
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
13 Illinois Powerball Players Won Prizes of $50,000 or More, and Here's Where Tickets Were Purchased
While the massive jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing was won in California, some lucky Illinois residents are cashing in, with more than a dozen players winning $50,000 or more in the game. According to the Illinois Lottery, a total of 13 tickets won prizes worth $50,000 or more in...
8 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $700,000 Total Sold in Illinois, Chicago Suburbs
Editor's Note: Monday's $1.9 Billion Powerball drawing has been delayed. Our original story continues below. No, no one in Illinois -- or the rest of the country, for that matter -- won Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings for the next drawing have now swelled to $1.9 billion -- the largest pot in game history.
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
4 Iowa Powerball tickets miss $2.04 billion jackpot by one number
CLIVE, Iowa – While the ticket that won the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t sold in Iowa, there were still some tickets sold in the state that could net their owners some big bucks. The winning numbers from Monday’s delayed drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and...
Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature
Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
Illinois governor race: JB Pritzker wins 2nd term as governor, defeating Darren Bailey
JB Pritzker has been elected for a second term as Illinois governor, defeating Republican State Senator Darren Bailey.
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
Dozens of rural Illinois schools get funding for new electric buses
ST. LOUIS – A new federal program will help 42 school districts in rural Missouri and Illinois communities acquire new electric school buses. The opportunity comes as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Through the program, nearly $1 billion will be distributed to around 400 school districts nationwide to help schools replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones.
Budzinski defeated Deering for Illinois 13th Congressional District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski defeated opponent Republican Regan Deering are opponents facing off in the election for the U.S. 13th Congressional District in Illinois. “I’ve spent my entire career bringing people together to deliver results for working families, and I’m eager to build upon that work...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
