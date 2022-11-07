ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn police seek person of interest linked to suspected arson case

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police and the fire department are seeking a person of interest linked to a suspected arson case. The incident occurred at 1 a.m. in the 6900 block of Pinehurst Street in Dearborn. Officials were called to the scene for an unoccupied vehicle fire; after the...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 26-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 26-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Edith Teague was disc last seen at 6:03 a.m. Friday (Nov. 11) in the 2700 block of W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Teague was discharged from Henry Ford Hospital and failed to return to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Co-owner of well-known Miller’s Bar in Dearborn died on Thursday

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dennis Miller, the co-owner of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday. The bar, known for its award-winning burgers, announced the death of its co-owner on Facebook Friday morning. “We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Activists take fight to Detroit City Council, push for answers into death of Porter Burks

DETROIT – Activists took their fight to Detroit City Council as they pushed for answers into the shooting death of Porter Burks. The 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed by officers last month during a mental health crisis. Since Porter’s death, activists have been calling for the department to release the names of the officers involved in his death.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City council approves pay raises for police officers in Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit City Council has ratified a new contract between the police and the city, which means long-awaited pay raises for new Detroit police officers and veterans of the force has been approved. The goal is to keep officer taxpayers’ pay for training cities like Indianapolis coming...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County man gets prison time for hijacking valuable Instagram accounts, cellphone numbers

CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County man was sentenced to prison for conducting schemes to hijack valuable Instagram accounts and cellphone numbers. Officials said Anthony Joseph Carlson, 25, of Clarkston, operated a “SIM swapping” fraud scheme in which he tricked cellphone service providers into reassigning numbers to new phones that he controlled.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.

