4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek person of interest linked to suspected arson case
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police and the fire department are seeking a person of interest linked to a suspected arson case. The incident occurred at 1 a.m. in the 6900 block of Pinehurst Street in Dearborn. Officials were called to the scene for an unoccupied vehicle fire; after the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old student charged for allegedly bringing loaded gun to Roseville High School
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 16-year-old Macomb County student faces a felony charge after bringing a loaded weapon to school. The student was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced the charges Thursday, stating the student was charged as a juvenile with one...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police shoot, kill woman suffering mental health crisis on city’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer shot and killed a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Meyers Road and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. Officials say Detroit police were called to the neighborhood of a woman with a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Livonia faces lawsuit over rejected housing plan on former Wonderland Mall lot
A well-known local development company is suing the city of Livonia for what they claim was an unfair process over proposed housing on a part of the old Wonderland Mall property. Schostak Brothers & Company, a Livonia-based development and real estate company, is suing the city for millions in damages,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 26-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 26-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Edith Teague was disc last seen at 6:03 a.m. Friday (Nov. 11) in the 2700 block of W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Teague was discharged from Henry Ford Hospital and failed to return to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Co-owner of well-known Miller’s Bar in Dearborn died on Thursday
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dennis Miller, the co-owner of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday. The bar, known for its award-winning burgers, announced the death of its co-owner on Facebook Friday morning. “We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inmate gets more time behind bars for ‘rampage’ that killed 1, hurt 3 inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – An inmate at a Washtenaw County prison has been sentenced to more time behind bars after a “rampage” that left one fellow inmate dead and three others seriously injured. Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of Detroit, was one of three men accused of murdering Christian...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say
ROMULUS, Mich. – Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it smashed into the back of a car stopped in a traffic backup on I-94, seriously injuring the innocent driver. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) on westbound I-94 near I-275 in Romulus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Activists take fight to Detroit City Council, push for answers into death of Porter Burks
DETROIT – Activists took their fight to Detroit City Council as they pushed for answers into the shooting death of Porter Burks. The 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed by officers last month during a mental health crisis. Since Porter’s death, activists have been calling for the department to release the names of the officers involved in his death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City council approves pay raises for police officers in Detroit
DETROIT – The Detroit City Council has ratified a new contract between the police and the city, which means long-awaited pay raises for new Detroit police officers and veterans of the force has been approved. The goal is to keep officer taxpayers’ pay for training cities like Indianapolis coming...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County man gets prison time for hijacking valuable Instagram accounts, cellphone numbers
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County man was sentenced to prison for conducting schemes to hijack valuable Instagram accounts and cellphone numbers. Officials said Anthony Joseph Carlson, 25, of Clarkston, operated a “SIM swapping” fraud scheme in which he tricked cellphone service providers into reassigning numbers to new phones that he controlled.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lockdown lifted at Dundee High School after threat found in women’s restroom
DUNDEE, Mich. – The lockdown at Dundee High School has been lifted following the discovery of a threat in a women’s restroom, officials said. The written threat was discovered before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9) on a bathroom stall. Officials with Dundee Community Schools said the high school...
