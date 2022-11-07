Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause.
With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Tickets are still on sale for shows this weekend, according to Ticket Master. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/11 in 8 minutes...
wvlt.tv
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee
There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White Pine Police Department. Message in a bottle travels through East Tennessee over decades. ‘Hearing’ Lauren’s story: Deaf UT grad student up for national award. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lauren Harris,...
wvlt.tv
Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020. But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. “I was pretty much just playing Madden on my...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
wvlt.tv
Gov. Lee outlines goals for second term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is moving into his second term focused on building better roads and workforce development throughout the state. “I think two areas that need work specifically are an investment in infrastructure and investment in workforce development. We talked a lot about that over the last few months,” Lee said Thursday after an afternoon budget hearing session.
wvlt.tv
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anywhere you travel, to any of the seven continents, even Antarctica, there’s one Tennessee product you’ll reliably find. Think about it. We’re talking about Jack Daniels. Old Number 7′s heritage brand just released its highest proof whiskey ever and the hot booze started with very hot temperatures.
wvlt.tv
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
wvlt.tv
Firefighters hoping for soaking rain to help put out remainder of Ky. wildfires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildfires continue to burn in Estill County. While both the Pitts Rd. fire and the Chamberlain fire are now 100% contained firefighters are hoping for a soaking rain on Friday to help put out the remaining flames. The Pitts Rd. fire burned more than 600...
wvlt.tv
Showers continue for Saturday morning, turning colder behind the front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain become very remote - for now - as we head into the overnight with another batch of rain arriving for Saturday morning before colder temperatures file in behind the cold front. You’ll want to break out the sweaters and coats for this weekend as we are getting a blast of Winter this weekend with temperatures quickly falling behind the cold front.
wvlt.tv
Clouds from Nicole today, up next rounds of heavy rain with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase today from the former Hurricane Nicole, rolling across Florida today. Those heavy rain bands trigger a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Friday with a messy commute expected, then a cold front slides in Saturday bringing some more showers. Join us on the WVLT...
wvlt.tv
Police release body cam video of Tre Hargett’s DUI arrest
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Newly released body camera footage shows exactly what happened the night Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty in October to driving drunk in a state-issued car after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
Message in a bottle travels through East Tennessee over decades. ‘Hearing’ Lauren’s story: Deaf UT grad student up for national award. Lauren Harris, a deaf audiology student, is up for a national award that highlights extraordinary people with hearing loss. Salute to America's Heroes. Updated: 7 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick: Another fire on Rockwood Mountain, Man hurt after explosion, Election results
Vol nation confident Tennessee will get back on track. Polls are closing across Tennessee. Here's a look at where the candidates stand. Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Ballot issues are causing voting backups in Knox County.
Comments / 2