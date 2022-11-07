Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I criedEvie M.Orlando, FL
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!
To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I cried
Florida Man laughing. Stock photoBrian Lundquist on Unsplash.com. I don’t care who you are or how little of a heart you have, everyone loves a good chuckle. It’s just a fact. And honestly, nothing has made me chuckle more lately since I moved to Orlando than Florida Man headlines. Sure, much like the rest of the world I was aware of Florida Man, but not until I moved here did I really start to appreciate the beauty of Florida Man headlines.
click orlando
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
wogx.com
Orlando Weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning,...
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene Gardens
There are plenty of beach towns in Florida that are well-known by travelers. Siesta Key, Clearwater Beach, Miami Beach, Panama City Beach, and Daytona Beach are just some examples. But there are also quaint beach towns that are lesser-known but no less deserving of a visit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Teenage girls cause more than $350K in damage at foam and insulation business, deputies say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said three teenage girls “created their own disaster” while vandalizing a foam and insulation business in Ormond Beach. Deputies said the teens, ages 12 to 13, caused more than $350,000 in damage Thursday to Imperial Foam & Insulation. The damage...
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
fox13news.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Hurricane Nicole: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced stores in two Central Florida counties will close early on Nov. 9 due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Publix officials said locations in Brevard and Indian River counties will close at noon on Wednesday. The grocery chain said all locations in both counties are expected...
Here’s when you can watch the CMAs, ‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thank you for turning to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. We are committed to keeping our community safe and informed. • The CMA Awards will air tonight at 7 p.m. on WRDQ TV 27, followed by Eyewitness News at 10. •...
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
If you've been looking for another alternative when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a popular supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.
SEE: Hurricane Nicole knocks down tree, blocks Kissimmee roadway
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Sustained winds from Hurricane Nicole knocked a tree down in Kissimmee. Channel 9′s Christopher Heath was on scene at Orange Vista and Lake when the top part of the tree fell around 9:20 p.m. County officials coned off both sides of the downed tree, which...
wmfe.org
This central Florida community flooded after Hurricane Ian and again after Tropical Storm Nicole
Some central Floridians who were flooded after Hurricane Ian are inundated all over again after Tropical Storm Nicole. Astor is situated northwest of Orlando, on a bend of the St. Johns River between lakes George and Dexter. “I love this river, but a lot of nasty stuff comes up with...
iheart.com
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Comments / 0