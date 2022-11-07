Read full article on original website
Related
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
KXAN
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday. The Associated Press projects U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, as the winner in the Texas 23rd Congressional District race over Democratic challenger John Lira.
Latest poll shows Texans want a more secure border but are torn over Abbott's handling of immigration
The latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler showed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold the lead over his Texas gubernatorial challenger, Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released days later by officials in Arizona's biggest county
Should Abbott run for President in 2024?
It is just hours since Greg Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor, but already people are asking if this term may last just two years- in order for Abbott to make a Presidential run.
Results: Rep. Kim Schrier defeats Republican Matt Larkin in Washington's 8th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. EST.
Lopez’s state rep victory to open vacancy at SBCISD
SAN BENITO — San Benito’s split school board is in for a shake-up that could shift its balance of power. After two years on the board, Vice President Janie Lopez’s election to a new state House of Representatives seat gives board members the option of appointing a replacement or keeping her position open until the May election, when her term expires, officials said Wednesday.
Comments / 0