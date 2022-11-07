How to View the Beaver Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Tuesday Morning

A total lunar eclipse as seen from Baker Creek, Banff National Park.

The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 is happening Tuesday, and Cincinnati will be able to see it – if you’re willing to get up early or stay up late.

The eclipse, called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse as it is happening during November’s full Beaver Moon, starts at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday when the penumbral eclipse begins. But, this phase may be hard to see.

“The Moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle,” says NASA .

This is followed by the partial eclipse phase at 4:09 a.m., which will last just over an hour. At this point, NASA says it’ll look like someone took a bite out of the moon as the moon enters the Earth’s umbra, the darker part of the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will enter totality at 5:17 a.m. and this is when it gets really cool: The moon will turn a coppery-red color, which is where it gets the name “Blood Moon.” This phase will last about 85 minutes, ending around 6:42 a.m.

The eclipse completely ends around 8:50 a.m., but the moon will have set in Cincinnati by then.





You’ll be able to see the total lunar eclipse with your naked eye, but NASA says you can use binoculars or a telescope for a better view.

As for the forecast, conditions seem favorable to see the eclipse. The National Weather Society post in Wilmington says it’ll be partly cloudy, but if those clouds block the moon, you can always watch the livestream for free at Space.com .

The next total lunar eclipse won’t happen again until March 14, 2025, but there will be partial lunar eclipses in 2023 and 2024.

