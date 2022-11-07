Read full article on original website
Related
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared
For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Baby born weighing less than loaf of bread returns home after five months in hospital
A baby who was born weighing less than a loaf of bread is now living happily at home to her family after five months in hospital. Lauren Ormston, 27, gave birth to little baby Isla earlier this year after going into premature labour at St Peter’s Hospital, Surrey, on 4 March.
Mum says one-month-old baby has leukaemia after baby boy died at three days old
A mum has shared her truly heartbreaking plight on social media after her baby boy was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Little Ralphie is only one month old, and the sad news comes just months after his big brother Huxley died three days after being born. Sophie Kitcher has spoken...
'My twin's migraines stopped when I had my brain tumour removed'
A woman said her painful migraines stopped when her twin sister had her brain tumour removed. Back when Hilary Stockton was 18 years old, she began suffering from uncomfortable headaches and a change in her vision. But at the same time, her identical twin sister Hayley also started to notice...
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Mum sparks debate after admitting she hid her pregnancy for nine months
A devoted new mum has shared how she kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months. Yep, it's a story that's giving us major Kylie Jenner flashbacks, as TikToker Miranda Zilkowsky revealed she kept her pregnancy a secret and didn't regret it one bit. Check out the video reveal here:
Former reality star opens up about baby boy's Down's syndrome diagnosis
Former reality TV star Emily Maynard has opened up on her baby boy's Down's syndrome diagnosis. Emily, 36, took part on the 15th season of hit ABC dating series The Bachelor and its spin-off, The Bachelorette. She is now happily married to Tyler Johnson, and the couple recently announced the...
Mum slams 'careless' parents who failed to show up to daughter's birthday party
Breanna Strong was left heartbroken when not a single person showed up for her daughter Avery’s third birthday party. Breanna documented the incident on TikTok, revealing that she invited 27 of Avery’s classmates to the bash, but no one showed, leaving her little girl eating pizza alone in the empty soft play area she’d rented out for the event.
Woman almost got her thumb amputated following horror nail salon experience
A trip to the nail salon is meant to be one of life's little luxuries, but for one woman, it very nearly ended in a life changing amputation. Taking to TikTok, Beth said that the next time her nails need some TLC, she will be using press on nails after she almost lost her thumb from a 'professional' experience.
Parents divide opinion after taking five-year-old son to Hooters for his birthday
Parents are divided over whether it's appropriate for a young boy to have his fifth birthday party in a Hooters. Whether you're for or against it, the Hooters staff were making the boy feel very comfortable as the five-year-old is seen smiling from ear-to-ear. As shown below, several waitresses sing...
Mum admits she still hates motherhood five months after giving birth
A mum has been brutally and hilariously honest by admitting in a viral TikTok video how, five months after giving birth, she hates motherhood. Watch the clip here:. Australian Nikki Munoz posts about her daily life to her 7,000 TikTok followers under the handle @uselessuploads. In one of her latest...
Charlotte Crosby praised for normalising post-pregnancy body in latest Instagram photo
Charlotte Crosby has recently given birth to a baby girl, and the Geordie Shore star has been praised for normalising a post-pregnancy body in her latest Instagram photo. The reality star, 32, took to the social media platform on Thursday to thank her other half, Jake Ankers, for organising such a ‘special’ surprise for their ‘official anniversary’, and it included a stunning spread of roses, candles and heart-shaped balloons. Dreamy.
Tyla
48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0