FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Times Gazette
Toys collected, mistrial called
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Leaving city auditor position
I am writing to inform you of my resignation from the position of Hillsboro city auditor effective Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. I was recently elected to replace outgoing Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley and will be training with him until the commencement of my new term. It has been a...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 200 block of Harwood Road reported the theft of a bow with arrows and a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation. Nov. 8. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6200 block of...
Times Gazette
Rhoads honored with the OSBA’s highest award
COLUMBUS — A Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school board member will be honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award. Beverly D. Rhoads will be recognized as a 2022 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the First General...
Times Gazette
Sewer rate increases in two places
The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced approval for an increase to the rates for both the Rolling Acres and Lake Side sewers at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Commissioner Dave Daniels said the Rolling Acres rate would go up 38 percent to $50 a month per user, with the...
Times Gazette
Adena to host Clinical Job Fair Nov. 16-17
Adena Health System is searching for new and experienced individuals with a passion for caring for others during its Clinical Job Fair next week. On-site interviews will be offered for a host of clinical positions including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, patient care associates, respiratory therapists, surgical technicians, phlebotomists and interventional radiology technicians. On-the-spot job offers available for some positions.
Times Gazette
West has 504 soccer victories at Lynchburg-Clay
The 2022 soccer season was a fantastic and memorable one, including a run to the state tournament, for longtime coach Dennis West and his Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs. It also included West reaching the unprecedented milestone of recording his 500th career win as a soccer coach. The Lady Mustangs’ tournament run...
Times Gazette
Veterans honored at annual concert
The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — gave its annual Veterans Day program in honor of all military and first responders at the Wilmington Church of Christ. A crowd of over 300 people came to honor those who...
Times Gazette
Wilkin, Roades big local election winners
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election have been released by the Highland County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,725 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 46.78 percent. All of the winners of the statewide and Highland...
Times Gazette
Hunger and Homelessness Week declared
The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of Nov. 12-20 to be National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Pictured are (l-r) commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan, Tammy Dennis and Mark Current. Dennis, the administrative director for the Highland County Homeless Shelter, said it currently operates with two employees and is at 150 people that have been housed in the shelter this year. She said the organization took a hit with the pandemic and is now trying to make it up. She said the homeless shelter is looking at 2023 and hopes it will be a better year as the shelter tires to get back on track with fundraising.
