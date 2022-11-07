ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Kentucky man dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Wednesday killed a Kentucky man. A semi was traveling south on FM 1788. Gavin Sexton, 23, was traveling north on FM 1788 approaching traffic at a standstill. Sexton failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic. He hit then hit the semi head-on.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Christian releases statement on recent indictments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian School released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the former administrators and current teacher who were indicted by a grand jury this week. According to the statement, the school is “intensely disappointed and frustrated” by the indictments. Read the full statement by MCS...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

cbs7.com

Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot. Items to be collected include computers, cell...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College host special celebration for Veterans Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Days is a way to acknowledge all the men and women who have served for the country. U.S. Navy veteran and Chief Security Information Officer at Midland College, Jesus Daniel Ortega said this day serves as an appreciation. “The whole purpose behind this Veterans Day...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego. But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless. “Kinda shocking you know just came...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Crash causes lane closure on S. FM 1788

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says the North and Southbound lanes of S. FM 1788 are closed due to a crash. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working a crash in the 5800 block of S. FM 1788. This is around five miles south of Interstate 20. Both the north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed to traffic.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square foot LED wall

Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square foot LED wall
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD school board trustee results

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?

It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal.  The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland Christian School administrators after investigators with […]
MIDLAND, TX

