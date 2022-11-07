Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in West Texas awesome. We got some great places. I remember some of them since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305...
cbs7.com
Kentucky man dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Wednesday killed a Kentucky man. A semi was traveling south on FM 1788. Gavin Sexton, 23, was traveling north on FM 1788 approaching traffic at a standstill. Sexton failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic. He hit then hit the semi head-on.
cbs7.com
Midland Christian releases statement on recent indictments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian School released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the former administrators and current teacher who were indicted by a grand jury this week. According to the statement, the school is “intensely disappointed and frustrated” by the indictments. Read the full statement by MCS...
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash in Midland County on Nov. 9. The initial investigation showed that a 2017 Mack Truck with a trailer was traveling south on FM 1788, while a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling north on FM 1788. The driver of the Nissan failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into traffic.
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
cbs7.com
Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot. Items to be collected include computers, cell...
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
cbs7.com
Midland College host special celebration for Veterans Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Days is a way to acknowledge all the men and women who have served for the country. U.S. Navy veteran and Chief Security Information Officer at Midland College, Jesus Daniel Ortega said this day serves as an appreciation. “The whole purpose behind this Veterans Day...
Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record. According to an affidavit, […]
cbs7.com
Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego. But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless. “Kinda shocking you know just came...
cbs7.com
Crash causes lane closure on S. FM 1788
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says the North and Southbound lanes of S. FM 1788 are closed due to a crash. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working a crash in the 5800 block of S. FM 1788. This is around five miles south of Interstate 20. Both the north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed to traffic.
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy powers by Franklin for second gold ball
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy beat El Paso Franklin 46-21 to win the bi-district championship. The Rebels advance to the area round of the 6A playoffs. Watch the video above for highlights.
TRAFFIC ALERT: FM 1788 near I-20 closed due to crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The City of Midland is warning drivers about a closure on FM 1788 Wednesday. According to MPD, crews are working a crash in the 5800 block of 1788, about five miles south of I-20. Both north and south bound lanes of 1788 are closed. Drivers...
cbs7.com
Salute to Service: WWII veteran gets surprise on his 96th birthday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On a near perfect Saturday in October, strangers gather in a parking lot... and a 96-year-old man sits in a lawn chair in his front yard. “I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know.”. Paul Gunn, a World War II veteran, is homebound.
cbs7.com
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
cbs7.com
Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square foot LED wall
Blong ran a campaign based on unity and working together. For decades, Liz Faught has sewn every Permian player’s name onto their jersey when the Panthers make the playoffs. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike beats Imperial Buena Vista to advance to Sweet Sixteen. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST.
cbs7.com
Midland ISD school board trustee results
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?
It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal. The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland Christian School administrators after investigators with […]
Comments / 0