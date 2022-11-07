Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.
wnewsj.com
City: Recycling on hold another week
The City of Wilmington announces the recycling service suspension will be extended through Friday, November 18. The temporary disruption in service is due to continued equipment maintenance. Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, November 21. All other trash pickup services will continue as normal. The...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
Toys for Tots receives donations
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Christmas program, Toys for Tots, has been around since 1948 and veterans have been supporting the program almost that long. On Wednesday evening during the Sons of the American Legion Unit 49 (SAL) meeting, the commander and members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 (Legion) joined them for a very special presentation.
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
wnewsj.com
Veterans honored at annual concert
The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties — gave their annual Veteran’s Day program in honor of all military and first responders at the Wilmington Church of Christ. A crowd of over 300 people came to honor those...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County honors veterans
The annual Clinton County Veterans Day Program was held Friday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse. Guest speaker was Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.). On Wednesday the venue was, due to the rain forecast, moved inside instead of at the outdoor Veterans...
wnewsj.com
Holiday-themed tea at History Center
WILMINGTON — Join the Clinton County Historical Society for another lively afternoon tea at historic Rombach Place — filled with Christmas cheer and merrymaking — 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December. Bite-sized foods, some holiday-themed, and a variety of teas will be served over the course of a two-hour...
ohparent.com
Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!
Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
wnewsj.com
Previous gift was many years in the making
It’s National Adoption Awareness Month. Here’s my story…. I was born December 3, 1952, but my life actually started December 19 when I went home with my new parents. Of course, most adopted children, no matter how happy, always wonder where they came from, why, and if they look like anyone. Let’s be clear — I had the most amazing parents a child could want.
star64.tv
4 brush fires reported in Clermont County as drought drags on
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Firefighters in Clermont County had a busy day Wednesday as they fought at least four brush fires. One sprung up just before 3 p.m. at a farm on Franklin Laurel Road in Monroe Township. Firefighters say the fire, which damaged a barn and woodpile,...
wnewsj.com
Local entities meet, prepare for the inevitable: winter storms
WILMINGTON — While winter storms are unpredictable, local officials want to make sure they are ready and residents are safe. On Wednesday, officials from the county, city, and schools met at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office for their annual winter storm preparation meeting. “The reason we’re meeting is...
dayton.com
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Fire department in Ohio battles 16 brush fires in 18 hours
ROME, OH (WOWK) – There’s an active arson investigation in Rome, OH after the Rome Volunteer Fire Department says in the past 24 hours they’ve had to respond to more than 20 isolated brush fires. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is leading the investigation. Fire officials say the calls came from the […]
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
Freestore Foodbank offering food distribution ahead of holidays
Freestore Foodbank will provide families with food distribution opportunities throughout the month of November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
‘You could see it coming down the street;’ Crews battle massive house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Troy Street Wednesday night. The fire spread to another house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >> Probe of Montgomery County clerk’s office ‘no reason for public concern,’ attorney says. Fire crews were...
wnewsj.com
Celebrate World Community Day
This year’s World Community Day Celebration theme, “A Call to Pray”, on Nov. 18 calls us to come forward and with consistent prayer believing by faith our God will hear and respond to our petitions. Our scripture, 1 Timothy 2:1: “I urge you, first of all, to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
Comments / 0