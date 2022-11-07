Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO