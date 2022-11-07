Read full article on original website
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
ATLANTA – When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both...
Federal agents break up south Georgia drug ring
ATLANTA — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond and Tattnall counties dating back...
Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline
As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians -- many still recovering from Hurricane Ian -- are picking up the pieces after this week's storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. In Volusia...
Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears
ALBANY - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for several counties in South Georgia. The tropical storm warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
