Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Roadmap Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 roadmap.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
How to Get Loadouts in Warzone 2
Custom Loadouts are indeed back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Since its debut in the original Warzone experience, the concept of gathering your own preset loadout is arguably what made the game stand out within the battle royale genre. You drop in, make do with what RNG blesses you with, and then trade in your hard-earned resources for the meta-defined tools you feel will help you snowball the rest of the way to a win. While this concept is technically back in Warzone 2, it does appear Infinity Ward has added a major twist.
Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Shipment release date.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
When Can I Download Warzone 2: Pre-load Times
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is almost here and we've got the lowdown on when you can start pre-loading it. A new DMZ mode, 2v2 Gulag, A.I combatants, and much more are awaiting players that drop into Warzone 2.0. The latest battle royale mode is set to release on Nov. 16 and will also usher in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Gamers who own Modern Warfare 2 can expect new maps, operators, and unique weapons to be added to the multiplayer experience.
Call of Duty Warzone to Relaunch as Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone will officially relaunch as Warzone Caldera and will be a separate game from Warzone 2. While it was originally thought that Call of Duty: Warzone would go offline for the arrival of Warzone 2, it appears that Activision has other plans for their 2020 battle royale. Players will have the choice between two different Warzone experiences and will be able to play through them separately.
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Shoot House Returns in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
With the launch of Season 01 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the first of a series of fan-favorite maps is set to return: Shoot House. Along with Shipment, Shoot House was highlighted in the newly released Season 1 roadmap as one of two reimagined series favorites that will be brought back in MW2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2.
What is Call of Duty 2023?
Wondering what Call of Duty 2023 will be? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from Call of Duty in 2023.
Streamers share first look at ‘Warzone 2.0’ DMZ mode
A number of streamers have been given early access to Warzone 2.0 and shared videos detailing its DMZ mode, which you can watch below. Warzone 2.0 will launch next week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Yesterday (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape.
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
Where to Find Odin's Raven in The Applecore: God of War Ragnarök
Here's a breakdown of where to find one of Odin's ravens in The Applecore in God of War Ragnarök.
God of War Ragnarök High Frame Rate Mode Detailed
Information regarding the high frame rate mode feature in the Playstation 5 version of God of War Ragnarök.
Is Call of Duty 2023 a Sequel?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty 2023 will be a sequel to Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Call of Duty 2023 is a sequel.
God of War Ragnarök Accessibility Settings: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the accessibility features in God of War Ragnarök.
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
How to Charge Up Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarök
The Blades of Chaos have returned with more abilities in God of War Ragnarök. These flame covered short swords have a new way to charge up, so, for players having trouble, look for no further.
Can You Sell Artifacts in God of War Ragnarök?
God of War Ragnarök is filled with collectibles such as Artifacts that flesh out its world, but players are wondering if they can sell these items once they are found.
