Belmont Hills Elementary increases students’ access to books

Belmont Hills Elementary School in Smyrna opened in October a Little Free Library on campus. CCSD/Special

Schools will soon break for the holidays, but Belmont Hills Elementary School students do not have to take a break from reading.

They can visit the school throughout the holidays to pick out a new book to read from the Belmont Hills Little Free Library.

Belmont Hills opened the campus library box in partnership with Emory Cares and the 60 Plus Network. Thanks to the donation of hundreds of books from the groups and others in the community, Belmont Hills will be able to keep the library stocked with a variety of books to keep the Smyrna-area students engaged and learning.

To emphasize the importance of reading, a variety of community members attended the grand opening of the Belmont Hills Little Free Library, including representatives from the Smyrna Police Department, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and even Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton himself.

“Our students and community are incredibly grateful for the Little Free Library,” said Belmont Hills Principal Dr. Ashley Campoli. "Belmont Hills is a small community school, and many of our students live within walking distance and can access a variety of books for not only themselves but for younger-aged siblings. Through generous donations from Cobb Collaborative and C&S Paving, our students will have a continual supply of engaging books to read."

As soon as school staff, community members and volunteers cut the ribbon on the school’s new reading addition, students quickly swarmed the Belmont Hills Library box to select a book.

Belmont Hills is not the only Cobb school with a Little Free Library to take students on reading adventures. From Kennesaw Elementary School and Fair Oaks Elementary School to Green Acres Elementary School and Argyle Elementary School, little free libraries are popping up on school campuses across the District.

In partnership with Cobb Schools, the Cobb Collaborative is leading an initiative to increase access to books in Cobb through Little Free Lending Libraries. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to putting books in the hands of children and adults in communities around the world with a vision to have “a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader.”