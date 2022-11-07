ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Eden Hazard Linked With Premier League Return As Newcastle Eye Real Madrid Flop

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sVke_0j1ooZlV00

Aston Villa are also said to be interested.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Eden Hazard could be set to return to England in 2023 after a frustrating three-and-a-half-year spell at Real Madrid.

Hazard has picked up a Champions League winners' medal during his time at the Bernabeu but he has failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

The Belgian was only on the pitch for 83 minutes during the entirety of Real's UCL-winning campaign last season.

Persistent injury and fitness issues have held Hazard back and, according to El Nacional , Real bosses have now lost faith in the former Chelsea star.

So much so that club president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to offload Hazard for significantly less than Real paid for him.

Real prised Hazard away from London in 2019 by paying Chelsea a transfer fee in the region of €100 million plus add-ons.

Eden Hazard pictured celebrating a goal for Chelsea against Brighton in April 2019

IMAGO/PRiME Media Images/Alan Stanford

Newcastle and Aston Villa are said to be the two Premier League teams most likely to take Hazard off Real's hands.

As claimed by El Nacional, Newcastle could be willing to make an offer worth around €20m and that may well be enough for Perez.

Hazard, who will be 32 in January, was a huge success in the Premier League between 2012 and 2019.

He made 245 EPL appearances for Chelsea, scoring 85 goals and providing 54 assists,

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
HollywoodLife

Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch

Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
BBC

He is calm on the ball, like the blonde version of Alisson - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says that Caoimhin Kelleher must not risk trying to become a number one goalkeeper at the wrong club. Kelleher saved three penalties to help Liverpool knock Derby out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. "He is an outstanding goalie and he is our goalie," said Klopp. "It is...
BBC

'﻿I am a centre-back and that is what I came here for' - Akanji

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says his "best position is centre-back" despite often being deployed by manager Pep Guardiola as a right-back. The 27-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, played 90 minutes at right-back against both Southampton and Brighton. "I am a centre-back and that is what...
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Manchester United may move on from Harry Maguire

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Maguire not in Ten...
BBC

European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights

The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
The Associated Press

Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
BBC

Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan

Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties

League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy