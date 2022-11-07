Eden Hazard Linked With Premier League Return As Newcastle Eye Real Madrid Flop

Aston Villa are also said to be interested.

Eden Hazard could be set to return to England in 2023 after a frustrating three-and-a-half-year spell at Real Madrid.

Hazard has picked up a Champions League winners' medal during his time at the Bernabeu but he has failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

The Belgian was only on the pitch for 83 minutes during the entirety of Real's UCL-winning campaign last season.

Persistent injury and fitness issues have held Hazard back and, according to El Nacional , Real bosses have now lost faith in the former Chelsea star.

So much so that club president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to offload Hazard for significantly less than Real paid for him.

Real prised Hazard away from London in 2019 by paying Chelsea a transfer fee in the region of €100 million plus add-ons.

Eden Hazard pictured celebrating a goal for Chelsea against Brighton in April 2019 IMAGO/PRiME Media Images/Alan Stanford

Newcastle and Aston Villa are said to be the two Premier League teams most likely to take Hazard off Real's hands.

As claimed by El Nacional, Newcastle could be willing to make an offer worth around €20m and that may well be enough for Perez.

Hazard, who will be 32 in January, was a huge success in the Premier League between 2012 and 2019.

He made 245 EPL appearances for Chelsea, scoring 85 goals and providing 54 assists,