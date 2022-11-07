ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

United States, Norway make green shipping a priority at COP27

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. and Norwegian governments on Monday unveiled a global call from the U.N. environment summit in Egypt to the maritime shipping industry to clean up its act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mc8pg_0j1ooTT900
If the global shipping industry were a country, it would be the eighth-largest polluter in the world. Leaders at the COP27 summit in Egypt issued a global call for the industry to do more to address those emissions. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A U.N.-backed protocol dubbed IMO 2020 obligates maritime shippers to use cleaner fuels such as liquefied natural gas , methanol and ultra-clean fuel oils or have an exhaust cleaning device called a scrubber on board as part of a coordinated effort to cut emissions from the sector.

From the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheik, the U.S. and Norwegian governments said they're upping the ante with a green shipping challenge unveiled during the opening day of the COP27 summit on the environment.

"Greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector are significant, increasing, and on a trajectory that is not compatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement," they said.

In the United States, the operators at the Port of Seattle are already working to establish a hub for clean maritime fuels, most notably for hydrogen. The port, meanwhile, could be the eventual home to an electrified offshore fleet.

From the sidelines of COP27, the U.S. government said it signed bilateral agreements with South Korea, Canada and the United Kingdom on green shipping corridors.

Norway, for its part, is working on developing ammonia as a fuel source for the shipping industry. The goal is to have four pilot projects established by next year and have three ammonia-powered vessels in service by 2026.

Organizers estimate that if the global shipping industry were a country, it would be the eighth-largest polluter in the world.

The announcement on green shipping was made by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry . Norway is unique in that, like the United States, it's a major crude oil and natural gas producer , though it powers nearly all of its economy on renewable energy resources.

The country's prime minister recently upped commitments on emissions by 5% to cut to 55% by 2030.

"This sends a strong signal to other countries, and we hope that more countries will enhance their targets as well," Store said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
476K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy