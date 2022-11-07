ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Charter Township, MI

Shelby Township police sergeant's sudden death over the weekend

 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Shelby Township Police Department issued the End of Watch for Sgt. Daniel Kammerzell on Nov. 5, 2022.

Police say Kammerzell was found unresponsive in his patrol vehicle while on duty and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital in the area.

The passing does not involve any suspicious or criminal circumstance, according to officials.

The Shelby Township Police Department says Kammerzell has been a member of the department for the last 18 years.

He has also worked for the Detroit Police Department and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

His family is requesting privacy and time to mourn his passing.

