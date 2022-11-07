Read full article on original website
Program to detail history of New Hope-Lambertville Bridge
The Lambertville Historical Society will host a special program, “Enduring Crossing: The 208-Year History of the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on the history of the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge. Since 1814, a bridge has spanned the Delaware River between the communities that are now...
buckscountyherald.com
Happy to Be Here: Volume Four is on store shelves
William Donahue, managing editor for Neshaminy Journal, a publication of the Doylestown Historical Society and the Writers Workshop, says in the introduction to the first issue of Volume Four, “Not an issue of this journal passes with me learning a few new things about people and places I thought I knew so well.”
buckscountyherald.com
Holiday Pottery Sale
Find unique, handmade gifts created by the students and instructors of Flemington Pottery during its first annual Holiday Pottery Sale in Flemington, N.J. There will be functional pottery, jewelry, sculptural pieces and more. The event will be held outside the studio at 50 Mine St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 (rain date Nov. 19).
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
buckscountyherald.com
“Lost History of Port Norris” on view at Pedersen Gallery
Pedersen Gallery, 17. N. Union St., Lambertville, N.J., hosts an exhibition of paintings of Port Norris, N.J., by F. Hutton Shill painted 1906-1907. “F. Hutton Shill and the Lost History of Port Norris” runs through Nov. 11. In the first decades of the 20th century Port Norris and the...
buckscountyherald.com
“Take Me Home Tonight!” art show, fundraiser calls for artists
“Take Me Home Tonight!” a group show featuring emerging and established artists, is seeking submissions. The show will open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Flemington DIY, 26 Stangl Road, Flemington, N.J. “Take Me Home Tonight!” is a small works show with two predetermined dimensions. Artists...
buckscountyherald.com
Phillips’ Mill Emerging Playwright winners named; readings scheduled
The Phillips’ Mill Community Association has announced the six winners of the 5th annual Emerging Playwright Competition. The short plays will be performed at a staged reading at the Mill, 2619 River Road, New Hope, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The public is invited. The Emerging Playwright Competition,...
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
POLLS CLOSED: 2022 Election Results For Ocean County, Including Lakewood, Jackson Manchester And Toms River
The polls have now closed in New Jersey, where Congressional candidates have topped the ballot, unlike most other states which have either a governor or senator on top of the ballot. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is 10-2 in favor of the Democrats, and heading into tonight, Republicans were hoping to...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown Quaker meeting to hear talk on “Loving Thy Neighbors”
Tucker and Sameer Manchanda will talk about “Loving Thy Neighbors” at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Newtown Quaker Meeting adult class. 219 Court St., Newtown. The couple were recently married in the Newtown Friends (Quaker) Meetinghouse. Tucker Manchanda is clerk of pastoral care for the Philadelphia...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
buckscountyherald.com
Central Bucks High School West Harlequin Club presents “Rent School Edition”
The Central Bucks High School West Harlequin Club presents “Rent School Edition” Nov. 17-20. “Rent School Edition,” with music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, opened off-Broadway in January 1996 and three months later went to Broadway for the start of its 12-year run. Tragically, Larson died the night before “Rent” premiered off Broadway so was never able to see the show’s success and how its themes of love, acceptance, and living in the moment resonated with audiences.
buckscountyherald.com
Volunteers are needed for AHUB homeless shelter; serving needs of Quakertown, Pennridge, and Palisades areas
Volunteers are needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called Code Blue which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
buckscountyherald.com
Flemington Free Public Library presents “Art by Local Artists”
The Flemington Free Public Library and Readington Parks and Recreation presents “Art Overlook” featuring adult students studying painting with artist Charles David Viera at classes held at the scenic Dobozynski Farm in Readington Township and sponsored by Readington Parks and Recreation. The exhibition runs until Dec. 10, with...
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
buckscountyherald.com
Henriette E. Natter
Henriette (Henny) E. Natter (nee Walther) of Doylestown, Pa., passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was 97 years old. Born on June 12, 1925 in Pforzheim, Germany to the late Frederick W. and Margarete Gretel (Detscher) Walther, Henriette immigrated to the United States in 1952. Henriette and Werner settled in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, before moving to Southampton, Pa., where she resided with her family for 54 years.
