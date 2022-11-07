We are saddened to announce that Johnnie Jones Wood, of La Plata, MO, relinquished his battle with pancreatic cancer early the morning of November 10, 2022. Born February 14, 1950 to JC and Mary Margaret (Jones) Wood, Johnnie graduated high school in La Plata and earned his B.S. in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College in 1972. In 1969 Johnnie became one of the first pledges in the newly affiliated Phi Lamda Chi Fraternity and was instrumental in that year’s Greek Games, when this bunch of underdogs handily beat out the Phi Sigs and TKEs in the annual campus tug of war. Johnnie continued actively supporting the Phi Lambs throughout his life, most recently serving as President of the Phi Lamb Alumni Association and organizing Alumni Reunions.

LA PLATA, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO