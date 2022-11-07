Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
La Plata Amtrak Station gets $6 million worth of upgrades
LA PLATA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri train depot will celebrate millions of dollars in upgrades this weekend. The Amtrak Train Station in La Plata just underwent more than $6 million worth of improvements. The upgrades include new doors and windows, improvements to the exterior facade, a new roof...
ktvo.com
Schuyler County R-1 3rd graders learn about the weather from a special visitor
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — Some northeast Missouri students had a special visitor this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn gave a presentation to the third graders at the Schuyler County R-1 School District. Matt talked about what he does as a meteorologist, different types of weather and the...
ktvo.com
Glenda Ann Flynn, 70 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Glenda Ann Flynn, 70 of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Glen M. and Alice Lucille (Chrisman) West, she was born September 29, 1952 in Unionville, Missouri. On October 12, 1996 in Kirksville, she married Marvin Flynn. Glenda is survived by...
ktvo.com
CWD sampling mandatory for some hunters throughout opening weekend of firearms deer season
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri's firearms deer season kicks off this weekend. Once again, it will be mandatory for hunters to have their harvested deer sampled for chronic wasting disease (CWD) if they hunt in eight of the nine counties in the northeast Missouri CWD Management Zone. This year, the...
ktvo.com
6 incumbents in local county government defeated Tuesday
OTTUMWA, Iowa and NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Tuesday was a day of defeat for half a dozen incumbents in local county government in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. All are Democrats, except one. Following the outcome of November’s General Election, they will be out of a job at the end of the year.
ktvo.com
Pickup flings Putnam County deer into air; animal goes through tractor-trailer's cab
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Putnam County responded to a freak accident involving a deer. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 136, seven miles west of Livonia. State troopers say a pickup truck driven by Courtney Kline, 29, of Unionville, Missouri, was eastbound when she...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
ktvo.com
Cost breakdown of how library tax levy increase may impact Adair County property owners
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day. A tax levy increase for the Adair County Public Library will be on the ballot for voters in Adair County. "Some misconceptions are that the tax increase will be a lot higher and it actually will not be," said Jami Livingston, Outgoing Adair County Public Library director. "The library right now collects 15 cents per $100 of your assessed valuation and that will only go up by .12. That's the ballot language."
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol already preparing for Chariton River Bridge closure
NOVINGER, Mo. — As of November 7, the construction period is now open for the Chariton River Bridge project near Novinger. Thousands of cars and trucks cross the bridge on a daily basis. The closure and construction of a new bridge will affect hundreds of Heartland residents who travel...
ktvo.com
Kirksville youth helps out at Hy-Vee's annual Veterans Day Breakfast
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hy-Vee continued its annual Veterans Day tradition on Friday of offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The breakfast started at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. Children from the Cornerstone Church in Kirksville volunteered to help clean tables, serve coffee and...
ktvo.com
Burning trash blamed for sparking field fire outside Kirksville
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A natural cover fire Thursday morning is a fresh reminder why you shouldn't do any outdoor burning until we get some rain. A trash fire in a burn barrel is blamed for sparking a field fire in Adair County just after 11 a.m. It happened...
ktvo.com
Rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."
ktvo.com
Maurices set to open a new location in Kirksville Friday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you've driven down Baltimore Street over the last few weeks, you would've noticed construction and some changes. One change is that Maurices is moving from the old location at the intersection of North Baltimore Street and Northtown Road. They had their ribbon cutting Thursday at...
ktvo.com
Johnnie Jones Wood, 72 of La Plata, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
We are saddened to announce that Johnnie Jones Wood, of La Plata, MO, relinquished his battle with pancreatic cancer early the morning of November 10, 2022. Born February 14, 1950 to JC and Mary Margaret (Jones) Wood, Johnnie graduated high school in La Plata and earned his B.S. in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College in 1972. In 1969 Johnnie became one of the first pledges in the newly affiliated Phi Lamda Chi Fraternity and was instrumental in that year’s Greek Games, when this bunch of underdogs handily beat out the Phi Sigs and TKEs in the annual campus tug of war. Johnnie continued actively supporting the Phi Lambs throughout his life, most recently serving as President of the Phi Lamb Alumni Association and organizing Alumni Reunions.
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri teens hurt when car goes airborne
LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri teens were hurt early Thursday morning when their car went airborne during a crash. It happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 6, two miles west of Lewistown. State troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lewistown traveled off the right...
ktvo.com
Libertyville man pleads guilty to witness tampering after acquittal in arson case
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — A former southeast Iowa firefighter pleaded guilty to witness tampering Thursday, two weeks after a Jefferson County jury acquitted him of arson and fraud charges. Last month, Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa was found not guilty on charges of second-degree arson and fraudulent submission...
ktvo.com
Kirksville community comes together to celebrate Veterans Day
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Friday morning, retired Navy commander and Kirksville native Corey Pritchard spoke to those in attendance at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at Kirksville's Rieger Armory. Being a soldier is one of the hardest paths you can choose in life. You must have a sense...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Football Coach reflects on season
The Kirksville Tigers football season ended at the hands of Jefferson City in the second round of the Class 4 State Tournament for the second straight year. Head coach Kevin Krietemeyer has lead the Tigers to the second round of the state tournament in each of his three seasons at the helm.
ktvo.com
Kirksville's Keaton Anderson signs with Missouri Southern
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A career in baseball is a marathon that goes as far as your work ethic lets it. To make it to the college level, it takes the support of multiple people to be able to reach that potential. Kirksville senior Keaton Anderson has had a solid...
Comments / 0