Adair County, MO

La Plata Amtrak Station gets $6 million worth of upgrades

LA PLATA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri train depot will celebrate millions of dollars in upgrades this weekend. The Amtrak Train Station in La Plata just underwent more than $6 million worth of improvements. The upgrades include new doors and windows, improvements to the exterior facade, a new roof...
LA PLATA, MO
6 incumbents in local county government defeated Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa and NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Tuesday was a day of defeat for half a dozen incumbents in local county government in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. All are Democrats, except one. Following the outcome of November’s General Election, they will be out of a job at the end of the year.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
Cost breakdown of how library tax levy increase may impact Adair County property owners

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day. A tax levy increase for the Adair County Public Library will be on the ballot for voters in Adair County. "Some misconceptions are that the tax increase will be a lot higher and it actually will not be," said Jami Livingston, Outgoing Adair County Public Library director. "The library right now collects 15 cents per $100 of your assessed valuation and that will only go up by .12. That's the ballot language."
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Kirksville youth helps out at Hy-Vee's annual Veterans Day Breakfast

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hy-Vee continued its annual Veterans Day tradition on Friday of offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The breakfast started at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. Children from the Cornerstone Church in Kirksville volunteered to help clean tables, serve coffee and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."
MEMPHIS, MO
Maurices set to open a new location in Kirksville Friday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you've driven down Baltimore Street over the last few weeks, you would've noticed construction and some changes. One change is that Maurices is moving from the old location at the intersection of North Baltimore Street and Northtown Road. They had their ribbon cutting Thursday at...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Johnnie Jones Wood, 72 of La Plata, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

We are saddened to announce that Johnnie Jones Wood, of La Plata, MO, relinquished his battle with pancreatic cancer early the morning of November 10, 2022. Born February 14, 1950 to JC and Mary Margaret (Jones) Wood, Johnnie graduated high school in La Plata and earned his B.S. in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College in 1972. In 1969 Johnnie became one of the first pledges in the newly affiliated Phi Lamda Chi Fraternity and was instrumental in that year’s Greek Games, when this bunch of underdogs handily beat out the Phi Sigs and TKEs in the annual campus tug of war. Johnnie continued actively supporting the Phi Lambs throughout his life, most recently serving as President of the Phi Lamb Alumni Association and organizing Alumni Reunions.
LA PLATA, MO
2 northeast Missouri teens hurt when car goes airborne

LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri teens were hurt early Thursday morning when their car went airborne during a crash. It happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 6, two miles west of Lewistown. State troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lewistown traveled off the right...
LEWISTOWN, MO
Kirksville community comes together to celebrate Veterans Day

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Friday morning, retired Navy commander and Kirksville native Corey Pritchard spoke to those in attendance at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at Kirksville's Rieger Armory. Being a soldier is one of the hardest paths you can choose in life. You must have a sense...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Kirksville Football Coach reflects on season

The Kirksville Tigers football season ended at the hands of Jefferson City in the second round of the Class 4 State Tournament for the second straight year. Head coach Kevin Krietemeyer has lead the Tigers to the second round of the state tournament in each of his three seasons at the helm.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Kirksville's Keaton Anderson signs with Missouri Southern

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A career in baseball is a marathon that goes as far as your work ethic lets it. To make it to the college level, it takes the support of multiple people to be able to reach that potential. Kirksville senior Keaton Anderson has had a solid...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

