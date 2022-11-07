Read full article on original website
Company news: Beth Cuddy earns New York Library Association award
Auburn High School librarian Beth Cuddy has been named School Librarian of the Year. The New York Library Association awarded the honor November 5 at its annual conference in Saratoga Springs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
What Oswego County can teach NY about housing equity (Guest Opinion by Jolie Milstein)
Jolie Milstein is the president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing, based in New York City. While there is still more work to be done, Oswego County is demonstrating to New York a simple lesson: When investment in affordable housing is done right, it creates more than just shelter. It also creates vibrant communities that benefit every resident.
Company news: Amy Stage promoted by MACNY The Manufacturers Association
MACNY The Manufacturers Association of Central New York announced the promotion of Amy Stage to director of apprenticeship and workforce development. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
waer.org
Native Americans help Syracuse University staff & students learn about the original inhabitants of the property on which the school sits.
Syracuse University has a high-ranking staff member from the Onondaga Nation whose duties in part are to increase understanding of the original inhabitants of the area. Onondaga Nation member Neal Powless is Syracuse University’s ombudsman, a position he says makes him the highest-ranking Native American eve on the institution’s staff.
Union draws attention to deficits at SUNY campuses in Northern NY
Plattsburgh, N.Y. — United University Professions joined by advocates and lawmakers held a news conference to draw attention to operating deficits at three SUNY campuses in Northern New York. The deficits, they said, threaten the future viability of public higher education in the region. According to UUP, for the...
Which Onondaga County schools saw falling math scores during Covid? An exclusive analysis
Before Covid-19 closed schools and turned classroom time into remote learning, nearly half of students tested in math skills in Onondaga Central School District were proficient. Last spring, math scores in grades 3 through 8 fell: Just 39% on average at Onondaga were considered proficient in the 2022 state test...
Cicero-North Syracuse students present ‘Puffs’ as fall show (cast list, 149 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse High School students will perform “Puffs,” otherwise known as “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”. The play is a parody of the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling, but from the perspective of the “Puffs” (also known as the “Hufflepuff” house).
Move Over I Love NY, There’s a New Sign in Town
Move over "I ❤️ NY," there's a new sign in town. Have you seen it in Utica yet?. All across the Empire State you can find the I ❤️ NY signs. There's one at the welcome center when you enter New York. Photo Hot Spots. The...
Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
Invasive grass threatens Labrador Hollow Unique Area. Tell NYS to act. (Your Letters)
For the last 28 years I have had the great privilege of living in Labrador Hollow Unique Area, a regional environmental/ecological asset that many in the region enjoy. These roughly 1,500 acres comprise one of the first New York state-designated Unique Areas, so designated because of the unique blending of plant life normally found in the Catskills and Adirondacks. Living there, I have had the opportunity to see and monitor change in the Unique Area, and one good change is that it has become a very popular destination for Central New Yorkers, with full parking lots at Tinkers Falls and the nature boardwalk on nice weekend days. A negative change is the incursion of non-native invasive species, some more concerning than others.
Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
With a tearful apology, Colgate University returns more than 1,500 artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation
Ceramic pots, turtle shells, used Cree rattles and figurines made of bone, metal and amber. The items played some of the most sacred roles in the burial rites of the Oneida Indian Nation, but spent decades stored in a basement at Colgate University. More than 1,500 funerary items and cultural...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo
There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!. It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.
Upstate vs. Downstate: The 2 different races for NY governor (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 67; Low: 51. Warm again, with intermittent clouds; 5-day forecast. STRIKE UP THE BAND: The success of many Central New York marching bands this season was fueled by performers who got much better as the schedule went along. Syracuse.com polled all of Section III’s marching band directors asking for nominations of their group’s most improved performers. Central Square drummer Meghan Farrell (above) was one of the nominees. Here’s a look at the rest. (Scott Schild photo)
NY’s legal marijuana industry shaken by court injunction
Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market – which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks – could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe...
Why John Mannion has a shot at catching Rebecca Shiroff in state Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race between state Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff is so close that it will be decided by a small percentage of ballots that have not yet been counted. Shiroff ended Election Night on Tuesday with a 396-vote lead. The Onondaga...
House of the Week: ‘Chutzpah’ was needed to restore Syracuse’s ‘Driscoll House’ after 1981 fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When fire tore through the three-story house at 218 Green Street in the Hawley-Green section of Syracuse on June 5, 1981, it was just the latest suspicious blaze to ravage the neighborhood over the previous decade. Left in ruins, it was just another of the close...
localsyr.com
Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving. This...
