For the last 28 years I have had the great privilege of living in Labrador Hollow Unique Area, a regional environmental/ecological asset that many in the region enjoy. These roughly 1,500 acres comprise one of the first New York state-designated Unique Areas, so designated because of the unique blending of plant life normally found in the Catskills and Adirondacks. Living there, I have had the opportunity to see and monitor change in the Unique Area, and one good change is that it has become a very popular destination for Central New Yorkers, with full parking lots at Tinkers Falls and the nature boardwalk on nice weekend days. A negative change is the incursion of non-native invasive species, some more concerning than others.

1 DAY AGO