Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

What Oswego County can teach NY about housing equity (Guest Opinion by Jolie Milstein)

Jolie Milstein is the president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing, based in New York City. While there is still more work to be done, Oswego County is demonstrating to New York a simple lesson: When investment in affordable housing is done right, it creates more than just shelter. It also creates vibrant communities that benefit every resident.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Native Americans help Syracuse University staff & students learn about the original inhabitants of the property on which the school sits.

Syracuse University has a high-ranking staff member from the Onondaga Nation whose duties in part are to increase understanding of the original inhabitants of the area. Onondaga Nation member Neal Powless is Syracuse University’s ombudsman, a position he says makes him the highest-ranking Native American eve on the institution’s staff.
SYRACUSE, NY
Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Invasive grass threatens Labrador Hollow Unique Area. Tell NYS to act. (Your Letters)

For the last 28 years I have had the great privilege of living in Labrador Hollow Unique Area, a regional environmental/ecological asset that many in the region enjoy. These roughly 1,500 acres comprise one of the first New York state-designated Unique Areas, so designated because of the unique blending of plant life normally found in the Catskills and Adirondacks. Living there, I have had the opportunity to see and monitor change in the Unique Area, and one good change is that it has become a very popular destination for Central New Yorkers, with full parking lots at Tinkers Falls and the nature boardwalk on nice weekend days. A negative change is the incursion of non-native invasive species, some more concerning than others.
Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate vs. Downstate: The 2 different races for NY governor (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 67; Low: 51. Warm again, with intermittent clouds; 5-day forecast. STRIKE UP THE BAND: The success of many Central New York marching bands this season was fueled by performers who got much better as the schedule went along. Syracuse.com polled all of Section III’s marching band directors asking for nominations of their group’s most improved performers. Central Square drummer Meghan Farrell (above) was one of the nominees. Here’s a look at the rest. (Scott Schild photo)
NEW YORK STATE
NY’s legal marijuana industry shaken by court injunction

Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market – which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks – could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe...
MAINE STATE
Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving. This...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
