Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody after he hit a semi. Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle

(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot

Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen. Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen. According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at Brownell Elementary School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Lincoln Public Schools employee discovered a broken window. Monday at 6:08 p.m., officers were called to Brownell Elementary School on a report of vandalism on the west side of the school. Police...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE

