WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
1011now.com
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
klkntv.com
Fight between siblings leads to threats with a loaded gun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after fighting his brother and pointing a gun at people in his home, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a home near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of two siblings fighting.
klkntv.com
Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody after he hit a semi. Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Sioux City Journal
At trial for Lincoln man's killing, Omaha defendant tells jury: 'I had nothing to do with this'
The man accused of shooting a Lincoln man in February 2021, and leaving him to die in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana took the stand at his trial Thursday and told the jury he was being framed. Deontae Rush, a 27-year-old from Omaha charged...
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
iheart.com
Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
klin.com
Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot
Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill driver in road rage incident, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill another driver, Lincoln Police say. The road rage was reported around 8 a.m., when the victim told police that he was threatened at a northwest Lincoln gas station. The 25-year-old man said he was driving on...
WOWT
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seas of cars at Dingman’s Collision Center are still left to work on and the majority are heavily damaged. Sean Ford is the manager at Dingman’s. He says his shop hasn’t seen something like this in 30 years. “It’s been an increased volume...
WOWT
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen. Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen. According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at Brownell Elementary School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Lincoln Public Schools employee discovered a broken window. Monday at 6:08 p.m., officers were called to Brownell Elementary School on a report of vandalism on the west side of the school. Police...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
