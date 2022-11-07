Read full article on original website
Related
Giants sound warning to Yankees: Aaron Judge isn’t too expensive at any price
The Yankees are in for a fight to keep Aaron Judge, and they may not even have the home-field advantage in a free agent bidding war that figures to top $300 million. Judge’s hometown team is gunning for him, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi strongly hinted on the eve of the market opening Thursday morning.
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says
Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could...
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, Justin Verlander could be part of Plan B
Here we go again. The Yankees are getting another shot to add a future Hall of Fame ace to their rotation while simultaneously issuing a blow to the powerhouse rival that they can’t beat. As expected, Justin Verlander opted out of the final year of his contract with the...
Here’s Yankees’ sales pitch that keeps Aaron Judge in Pinstripes | Klapisch
The year was 2010, notable to any Yankees historian who recalls Derek Jeter at the doorstep of free agency for the first time in his career. The captain was 36, his prime years already past, but no matter: It was time to get seriously paid. Jeter was looking for a...
‘Staten Italy’ -- Great Kills’ own Matt Festa to represent motherland in World Baseball Classic
Great Kills native Matt Festa isn’t quick to forget his roots, which extend even beyond his Staten Island upbringing. The St. Joseph-by-the-Sea product often reminds of his New York City ties, and even those that run far deeper. Festa, who is Italian and was born on Staten Island, will represent Team Italy in the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March of 2023. He cited his great grandfather, who was a native of Naples, as part of his Italian heritage and background.
The Gym Bag: More soccer honors for SIYSL folks; Wagner College product helps Astros win World Series
Otto Horstmann wasn’t the only member of the Staten Island Youth Soccer League to be honored by the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) last Saturday during the group’s 50th anniversary celebration at Marina del Rey in the Bronx. While Horstmann was inducted into the group’s Hall...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0