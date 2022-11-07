ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Staten Italy’ -- Great Kills’ own Matt Festa to represent motherland in World Baseball Classic

Great Kills native Matt Festa isn’t quick to forget his roots, which extend even beyond his Staten Island upbringing. The St. Joseph-by-the-Sea product often reminds of his New York City ties, and even those that run far deeper. Festa, who is Italian and was born on Staten Island, will represent Team Italy in the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March of 2023. He cited his great grandfather, who was a native of Naples, as part of his Italian heritage and background.
