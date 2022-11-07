ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
iheart.com

World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure

Houston Astros general manager James Click will not return to the team in 2023, owner and chairman Jim Crane announced in a news release shared on Friday (November 11). Crane confirmed the team would "not enter into a renewal for the 2023 season" with Click, just days after the franchise won its second World Series title in six years.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

'No Doubt' Kyrie Irving is Not Anti-Semitic, NBA Commissioner Silver Said

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he has "no doubt" that suspended Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic following their "direct and candid conversation" at the league's headquarters in New York this week. Silver, who is Jewish, discussed Irving's recent controversial Instagram post containing an Amazon link to...
BROOKLYN, NY

