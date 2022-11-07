ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments. The family is demanding Zeldin to remove the ad that they say falsely portrays him as an attacker.

Saheed Vassel was killed by NYPD officers back in 2018 after police say he displayed a metal pipe as if it were a gun. His family says Zeldin’s ad, which shows a clip of that footage, has caused them immense pain and suffering.

The video shows Vassel pointing the metal pipe in someone’s face in what appears to be a threatening way. The ad then shows montage of violent crimes with a voiceover that reads "vote like your life depends on it."

His family says the ad is misleading because it misrepresents the circumstances of Vassel’s death. Vassel suffered from mental health illnesses and his father says he was not a violent criminal.

The family says they have asked Zeldin to remove the ad multiple times in the form of a letter and even a cease and desist, but as of today, that ad has yet to be taken down. Vassel’s family says this is not how they want him to be remembered.

Their rally comes just a day ahead of the midterm elections as Zeldin prepares to face off against Gov. Kathy Hochul in what has become a competitive race.

News 12 reached out to Zeldin's campaign, and a spokesperson says the ad has not run in over a month.

MORE: Here's what you need to know about Election Day in NYC

MORE: NYC officials: Check the back of your ballots for proposals on Election Day

Comments / 88

like it is
4d ago

he was acting like he had a gun terrifying people with the object !!!!! did they worry about those people??? he caused his own demise!!!!

Reply(16)
36
NYCconservativeGinzo
4d ago

Their son was purposely pretending to pull a gun on people to strike fear into them like they were about to loose their life but the family is upset because this was used in an ad???? It seems like his parents didn't do such a good job teaching him to respect other people in the community. They're upset because of the shameful way they raised him is being aired for the world to see but take no responsibility for failing to teach him right from wrong!!! If he had mental issues then he should've been placed in mental institution instead of being out on the streets terrorizing people for no reason!!! Soo ridiculous!!!

Reply(2)
20
mike
4d ago

Bottom line he pointed what looks like a gun in a threatening manor, im 65yrs old not once have i ever done that deserves what he gets!!

Reply(4)
21
 

