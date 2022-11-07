Read full article on original website
Glenda Ann Flynn, 70 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Glenda Ann Flynn, 70 of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Glen M. and Alice Lucille (Chrisman) West, she was born September 29, 1952 in Unionville, Missouri. On October 12, 1996 in Kirksville, she married Marvin Flynn. Glenda is survived by...
La Plata Amtrak Station gets $6 million worth of upgrades
LA PLATA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri train depot will celebrate millions of dollars in upgrades this weekend. The Amtrak Train Station in La Plata just underwent more than $6 million worth of improvements. The upgrades include new doors and windows, improvements to the exterior facade, a new roof...
Johnnie Jones Wood, 72 of La Plata, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
We are saddened to announce that Johnnie Jones Wood, of La Plata, MO, relinquished his battle with pancreatic cancer early the morning of November 10, 2022. Born February 14, 1950 to JC and Mary Margaret (Jones) Wood, Johnnie graduated high school in La Plata and earned his B.S. in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College in 1972. In 1969 Johnnie became one of the first pledges in the newly affiliated Phi Lamda Chi Fraternity and was instrumental in that year’s Greek Games, when this bunch of underdogs handily beat out the Phi Sigs and TKEs in the annual campus tug of war. Johnnie continued actively supporting the Phi Lambs throughout his life, most recently serving as President of the Phi Lamb Alumni Association and organizing Alumni Reunions.
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
2 northeast Missouri teens hurt when car goes airborne
LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri teens were hurt early Thursday morning when their car went airborne during a crash. It happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 6, two miles west of Lewistown. State troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lewistown traveled off the right...
CWD sampling mandatory for some hunters throughout opening weekend of firearms deer season
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri's firearms deer season kicks off this weekend. Once again, it will be mandatory for hunters to have their harvested deer sampled for chronic wasting disease (CWD) if they hunt in eight of the nine counties in the northeast Missouri CWD Management Zone. This year, the...
Burning trash blamed for sparking field fire outside Kirksville
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A natural cover fire Thursday morning is a fresh reminder why you shouldn't do any outdoor burning until we get some rain. A trash fire in a burn barrel is blamed for sparking a field fire in Adair County just after 11 a.m. It happened...
Schuyler County R-1 3rd graders learn about the weather from a special visitor
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — Some northeast Missouri students had a special visitor this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn gave a presentation to the third graders at the Schuyler County R-1 School District. Matt talked about what he does as a meteorologist, different types of weather and the...
Macon's ace commits to UCM
Macon senior pitcher Brooke Weimer has committed to the University of Central Missouri. After an impressive senior season, that included a perfect game, multiple no-hitters, and a strikeout rate north of 50 percent against conference opponents, she leaves a team she says perfectly prepared her for this moment.
Kirksville youth helps out at Hy-Vee's annual Veterans Day Breakfast
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hy-Vee continued its annual Veterans Day tradition on Friday of offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The breakfast started at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. Children from the Cornerstone Church in Kirksville volunteered to help clean tables, serve coffee and...
Maurices set to open a new location in Kirksville Friday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you've driven down Baltimore Street over the last few weeks, you would've noticed construction and some changes. One change is that Maurices is moving from the old location at the intersection of North Baltimore Street and Northtown Road. They had their ribbon cutting Thursday at...
Kirksville Football Coach reflects on season
The Kirksville Tigers football season ended at the hands of Jefferson City in the second round of the Class 4 State Tournament for the second straight year. Head coach Kevin Krietemeyer has lead the Tigers to the second round of the state tournament in each of his three seasons at the helm.
National Family Caregiver Month remembers those who help ones in need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Around 29% of Americans identify as caregivers. A family caregiver is someone, oftentimes unpaid, who takes care of individuals in need of help with daily tasks. It could be an aunt and uncle, a lot of them are young adults who are beginning to take care...
Kirksville community comes together to celebrate Veterans Day
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Friday morning, retired Navy commander and Kirksville native Corey Pritchard spoke to those in attendance at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at Kirksville's Rieger Armory. Being a soldier is one of the hardest paths you can choose in life. You must have a sense...
6 incumbents in local county government defeated Tuesday
OTTUMWA, Iowa and NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Tuesday was a day of defeat for half a dozen incumbents in local county government in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. All are Democrats, except one. Following the outcome of November’s General Election, they will be out of a job at the end of the year.
Kirksville's Keaton Anderson signs with Missouri Southern
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A career in baseball is a marathon that goes as far as your work ethic lets it. To make it to the college level, it takes the support of multiple people to be able to reach that potential. Kirksville senior Keaton Anderson has had a solid...
Kirksville School District worried about recreational marijuana
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Administrators in the Kirksville R-III School District don't have the full details on how the legalization of recreational cannabis will affect their day-by-day operation, but they have an experienced leader in charge during this societal change. Before coming to Kirksville, Superintendent Robert Webb worked in a...
Rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."
2 newcomers elected to Wapello County Board of Supervisors
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two Republican candidates have won election to the Wapello County Board of Supervisors. Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler, both newcomers, defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Jerry Parker by a wide margin. Parker has served on the Wapello County Board of Supervisors for more than two decades. His...
