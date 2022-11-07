Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Operation Orange Warmup returning Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — For the second time this year, Syracuse University is teaming up with Central New York nonprofits for “Operation Orange Warmup”. Donations of new (and clean, nearly new) winter coats will be collected at the Syracuse football game vs. Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. ahead of an 8 p.m. kickoff in the JMA Wireless Dome.
localsyr.com
Syracuse University annual military recognition ceremony honors Veterans
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will host its annual military recognition ceremony honoring Veterans and service members. The Syracuse University Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA) invites the campus community to the National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC) at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building for the ceremony on Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m.
localsyr.com
27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds
(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
localsyr.com
Local band Razbari Sumthing to benefit The Kara Fund
(WSYR-TV) — The ska band “Razbari Sumthing” started out at East Syracuse Minoa high 20 years ago, and had some fun over the next five years, even winning a pair of SAMMY awards. Now, the band’s back together for a new album and a reunion show to honor ESM student Kara MacDougall lost too soon.
localsyr.com
Beatlemania Broadway legend raises 50k with concert
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Beatlemania Broadway icon Tony Kishman raised almost $50,000 with an over 90 minute concert on October 22. The singer and recording artist, Kishman, held the concert to benefit the Project Fibonacci® Foundation at the Capitol Theater in Rome. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3)...
localsyr.com
Upstate Family Health to host coat giveaway in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cold winter months will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to think about bundling up!. A coat giveaway will be held at the Upstate Family Health Center in Utica on Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. The Central Oneida County...
localsyr.com
Local organizations teaming up for Thanksgiving dinner to benefit homeless
(WSYR-TV) — Al-amin Muhammad, founder of We Rise Above The Streets Recovery Outreach Inc., a non-profit organization that provides food clothes, and much more to the homeless and food insecure families, has partnered up with Eddie Mitchell, Executive Director of Team Angel for a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless.
localsyr.com
WW: How to fend off fatigue after time change
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you feel like you’re dragging a little more this week, you’re in good company. The concept may feel backward since we gained an hour of sleep over the weekend. However, being off by even one hour takes time to adjust. The “fall...
localsyr.com
Rosamond Gifford Zoo welcomes elephant twins
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What’s better than one baby elephant? Two!. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on November 10, that the zoo’s very own, Mali, gave birth to twin elephants, both of which, are boys. The Asian elephants were born on...
localsyr.com
Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving. This...
localsyr.com
Veterans for Peace and Beyond War and Militarism Committee hold vigil for Armistice Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veterans for Peace and the Beyond War and Militarism Committee will hold a vigil for Armistice Day on Friday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Billings Park on South Salina Street & East Adams Street in Syracuse. The vigil will commemorate Armistice...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: When will the thruway construction be done?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. Construction on the thruway has you taking a detour to the Your Stories team!. Rosemarie asked, “Can you tell me how long the Thruway from exits 37 to 39 is going to be worked on?”. She added that she drives...
localsyr.com
Nascentia Health offers at-home care for seniors
(WSYR-TV) — There’s no place like home, and for people who need some level of healthcare, being able to stay at home can help maintain a feeling of independence. The folks at Nascentia Health have been providing community-based care for more than 130 years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced...
localsyr.com
Williams declares victory in NY-22 but Conole says ‘too close to call’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It wasn’t until after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, when Republican Brandon Williams left his private hotel room at Destiny USA’s Embassy Suites to make his first appearance in the ballroom, where a watch party of about 30 supporters was waiting for him to declare victory.
localsyr.com
Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
Comments / 0