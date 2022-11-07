(WSYR-TV) — For the second time this year, Syracuse University is teaming up with Central New York nonprofits for “Operation Orange Warmup”. Donations of new (and clean, nearly new) winter coats will be collected at the Syracuse football game vs. Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. ahead of an 8 p.m. kickoff in the JMA Wireless Dome.

