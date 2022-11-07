ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

New owner brings new level of excellence in learning: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Amy Fletcher, a former esthetics educator turned entrepreneur, is the new owner of Sylvan Learning in Strongsville. Fletcher’s family history influenced her desire to earn a degree and strive to make a difference in her life and others. She is now excited to be the owner of her second Sylvan Learning, a K-12 supplemental learning and tutoring brand.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville

BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Bull terrier injures dachshund, woman and boy during attack in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A bull terrier bit a dachshund, a 36-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Grosse Drive. A woman, 37, was walking the dachshund on Grosse and three children – the boy and two girls, 11 and 8 – were walking the bull terrier on the opposite side of the street. The bull terrier, which was on a leash, pulled away from the children and attacked the dachshund.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

New artisanal taco restaurant - Paloma - gains fans in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Restaurateurs Carl Quagliata and Zachary Ladner have been busy this year. In addition to planning a new restaurant in Little Italy, in 2022 they opened The Village Butcher in Mayfield Heights and most recently Paloma, an artisanal taco and craft cocktail restaurant in Shaker Heights. They already operate Smokin’ Qs in Mayfield and Giovanni’s in Beachwood.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls Veterans Day Service 2022-includes essay contest winners and the thoughts of an Iraq War Veteran

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio-On a rainy 11th day of the 11th Month at 11 a.m. inside the Chagrin Falls Fire Station, three Chagrin Valley students were honored for their Veterans Day essays and Chagrin Falls School Resource Officer Mike Baldwin shared his experience as an Army Veteran. Bill O’Neill, who was awarded the Bronze Star in the Vietnam War and is the Commander of VFW Post 12067, served as host of the 50-minute service.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy