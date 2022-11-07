Read full article on original website
A great night of good food for a good cause: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- More than 360 people supported North Royalton City Schools by attending the 10th annual Taste of North Royalton fundraiser at the St. Paul Hellenic Center in North Royalton. The event, sponsored by the North Royalton Educational Foundation and the North Royalton Stadium Foundation, has become a...
Veterans treated to breakfast at Avon Lake’s Learwood Middle School
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Veterans and their families were invited to attend Learwood Middle School’s annual Veterans Day breakfast program today (Nov. 11). Student Council members assisted with serving breakfast, and the school’s orchestra, choir and band performed. During the program, several students read Patriot Essays. U.S. Army...
YMCA of Greater Cleveland branches collecting hygiene products for homeless
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The YMCA seeks to benefit its members and the community in “mind, body and spirit,” according to Kelly Reed, membership director for the nine branches in Greater Cleveland. But few things are as dispiriting as not being able to keep that body clean and healthy....
Gray House Pies returns to Lakewood, with Pizza Vendetta and U.K. Pies & Fries on its heels
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When Joe Schlott says he and his wife, Darlene, really regret moving Gray House Pies out of Lakewood years ago, and also leaving the city as residents, he’s not joking. The bakery was started in earnest as a home business in 2004. Schlott soon after needed...
Tree of Knowledge to sprout at Berea-Midpark High School this spring: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- No doubt there are area residents who remain curious as to what’s afoot concerning the restoration of The Tree of Knowledge, a sculpture that for nearly a half-century adorned Berea High School’s Bagley Road facade. Keith Berr, a member of the BHS Alumni Association who...
New owner brings new level of excellence in learning: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Amy Fletcher, a former esthetics educator turned entrepreneur, is the new owner of Sylvan Learning in Strongsville. Fletcher’s family history influenced her desire to earn a degree and strive to make a difference in her life and others. She is now excited to be the owner of her second Sylvan Learning, a K-12 supplemental learning and tutoring brand.
Avon’s Main Event entertainment center adds new Family Kitchen restaurant
AVON, Ohio -- The Main Event entertainment center in Avon has added a new 5,000-square-foot Family Kitchen restaurant. The restaurant is a completely new in-center dining experience and is near the entrance to the establishment. “Family Kitchen was designed to bring families together,” says Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville
BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
Kids play chicken with cars on Halloween: Bay Village Police
On Oct. 31 at 7:59 p.m. officers received a complaint of kids playing chicken with cars. The primary offender was dressed as a dinosaur. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the group.
Case Western Reserve University dental students give back on Veterans Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Every year since 2017 students at Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine have honored veterans and military personnel with free dental care on Veterans Day. “I wanted to do something for the community,” said Dr. Ali Zaker Syed, who started the Veterans Day clinics...
Parallax in Tremont closing for now; restaurateur Bruell calls business climate ‘off the rails’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Parallax in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is closed because of the ongoing labor crisis, though Zack Bruell, who owns the restaurant with his son Julian, says he is considering reopening. “In my mind, I’m down but not out,” he said.
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Bull terrier injures dachshund, woman and boy during attack in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A bull terrier bit a dachshund, a 36-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Grosse Drive. A woman, 37, was walking the dachshund on Grosse and three children – the boy and two girls, 11 and 8 – were walking the bull terrier on the opposite side of the street. The bull terrier, which was on a leash, pulled away from the children and attacked the dachshund.
New artisanal taco restaurant - Paloma - gains fans in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Restaurateurs Carl Quagliata and Zachary Ladner have been busy this year. In addition to planning a new restaurant in Little Italy, in 2022 they opened The Village Butcher in Mayfield Heights and most recently Paloma, an artisanal taco and craft cocktail restaurant in Shaker Heights. They already operate Smokin’ Qs in Mayfield and Giovanni’s in Beachwood.
Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
Chagrin Falls Veterans Day Service 2022-includes essay contest winners and the thoughts of an Iraq War Veteran
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio-On a rainy 11th day of the 11th Month at 11 a.m. inside the Chagrin Falls Fire Station, three Chagrin Valley students were honored for their Veterans Day essays and Chagrin Falls School Resource Officer Mike Baldwin shared his experience as an Army Veteran. Bill O’Neill, who was awarded the Bronze Star in the Vietnam War and is the Commander of VFW Post 12067, served as host of the 50-minute service.
Videographer Mike Harris shows students the tools of the trade, and ways to use them effectively (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - News Channel 5 assistant chief photographer Mike Harris has been doing video journalism for 30 years and shared some of the lessons he’s learned with students at the Cleveland Media Academy on Nov. 5. Harris had some advice about how to make people feel comfortable and...
