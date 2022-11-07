ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Lonnie Walker (illness) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. As expected, Walker has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Kings on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Sacramento. Walker's Friday projection includes 17.0...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Miami on Saturday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dedmon has been added to the injury report with a foot issue and is questionable to face Charlotte on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.9 minutes against the Hornets.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Bucks' Grayson Allen (illness) will not return on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (illness) will not return to Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite being listed as a starter and not carrying any injury designation, Allen was not with the team or on the bench for the start of Friday's game. He has now been ruled out and will not enter the game due to a non-COVID illness.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Keon Johnson (hip) questionable for Portland's Saturday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a three game absence with a left hip pointer, Johnson is questionable on Saturday. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes if Johnson is ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis' Friday status is currently questionable after he was downgraded with a non-COVID illness. Expect Wenyen Gabriel to see more minutes if Davis is ruled out. Davis' current projection includes 25.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (groin) probable for Washington's Saturday contest

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis is likely to return after the Washington big man was unable to suit up on Thursday with a groin strain. In 32.9 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 42.7 FanDuel points.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out indefinitely

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa suffered the injury on Wednesday and will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days. Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Otto Porter should see more minutes while Achiuwa is out.
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy