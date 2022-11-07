ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 and Alec Burks had 17 for Detroit, who have now lost five of their last six games. The Pistons are now 0-7 on the road this season.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win streak.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M defeats Abilene Christian 77-58, moving to 2-0 on the season

The 2022 Texas A&M basketball squad played its second game of the season on Friday night, facing the always feisty Abilene Christian Wildcats of the WAC, an opponent they know well after their 2021 meeting which took the Aggies 2 overtimes and a game-winning 3-point shot from former Aggies Hassan Diarra. After only leading 34-29 at the half, Texas A&M charged their way to a 77-58 victory, where they have now won 20 non-conference games in a row in Reed Arena. After cruising past Louisiana Monroe 87-54 on Monday night, continuing to improve on offense and develop continuity on defense through...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy