The 2022 Texas A&M basketball squad played its second game of the season on Friday night, facing the always feisty Abilene Christian Wildcats of the WAC, an opponent they know well after their 2021 meeting which took the Aggies 2 overtimes and a game-winning 3-point shot from former Aggies Hassan Diarra. After only leading 34-29 at the half, Texas A&M charged their way to a 77-58 victory, where they have now won 20 non-conference games in a row in Reed Arena. After cruising past Louisiana Monroe 87-54 on Monday night, continuing to improve on offense and develop continuity on defense through...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO