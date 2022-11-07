Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
abc12.com
Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
One dead in semi vs pedestrian crash near Leslie
A crash on southbound US-127 near Leslie has halted traffic.
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
WNEM
Saginaw car crash results in one arrest, leaves two injured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A two-car injury crash at the intersection of E. Genesee and N. Washington in Saginaw sent two people to the hospital. A male driver missed a traffic signal causing the crash right next to the Bancroft apartments, Saginaw Police said. Alcohol factored into the crash...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
abc12.com
Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three animal cruelty charges. A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on one count of animal cruelty and two counts of killing or torturing an animal.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office investigates threat at Chesaning Union Schools
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat made against Chesaning Union Schools. According to the district, the threat has been deemed not credible.
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
3 people charged for shooting 2 dogs in Lansing
On Aug. 4, 2022, Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) says it was sent out to the Boys and Girls Club on the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Rd. in Lansing.
Here Are Genesee County’s 10 Most Accident Prone Intersections
Ironically, Genesee County's most dangerous intersection is not far from a Michigan Secretary of State branch office. There's also Speedway, McDonald's, and a funeral home nearby. The 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan - Do You Know Where Your Town Ranks?. Be sure to keep scrolling to see the...
abc12.com
Police: Flint Township woman called in bomb threats to school district
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township woman is accused of calling in bomb threats to a school district. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for the threats against Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools. The woman was formally charged on Wednesday in court. Investigators said the calls were made...
WNEM
Flint child missing, PD asking for help
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
abc12.com
Elderly woman with dementia missing from Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly women with dementia. Police say 74-year-old Diann Shuck from Grand Rapids was visiting her family in Grand Blanc Wednesday. Around 4:30 p.m., shuck went to the store and never returned. She...
WNEM
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
WNEM
Tuscola Co. Jail millage fails despite pleas from sheriff
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Despite pleas for help from its local sheriff’s office, Tuscola County has once again rejected a request for funding to upgrade its aging jail. Fifty-four percent of voters chose no on the proposed millage to replace the 60-year-old facility. “Well, you know, just because...
WILX-TV
Authorities seek man accused of stealing $1K of medication in Hartland Township
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with mail thefts in Hartland Township. According to authorities, more than $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the mail in October near the intersection of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane. The...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
fox2detroit.com
Victim in critical condition after reckless driver slams into stopped traffic on I-94 near I-275
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck driver slammed into a car while traffic was stopped on westbound I-94 near the I-275 interchange Thursday morning. Police said the car was waiting to get onto the interchange in the right lane around 6:50 a.m. when they were hit from behind. Michigan State Police troopers found the car in the ditch.
WNEM
TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
