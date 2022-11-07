ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

abc12.com

Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw car crash results in one arrest, leaves two injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A two-car injury crash at the intersection of E. Genesee and N. Washington in Saginaw sent two people to the hospital. A male driver missed a traffic signal causing the crash right next to the Bancroft apartments, Saginaw Police said. Alcohol factored into the crash...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three animal cruelty charges. A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on one count of animal cruelty and two counts of killing or torturing an animal.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police: Flint Township woman called in bomb threats to school district

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township woman is accused of calling in bomb threats to a school district. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for the threats against Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools. The woman was formally charged on Wednesday in court. Investigators said the calls were made...
WNEM

Flint child missing, PD asking for help

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Elderly woman with dementia missing from Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly women with dementia. Police say 74-year-old Diann Shuck from Grand Rapids was visiting her family in Grand Blanc Wednesday. Around 4:30 p.m., shuck went to the store and never returned. She...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Tuscola Co. Jail millage fails despite pleas from sheriff

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Despite pleas for help from its local sheriff’s office, Tuscola County has once again rejected a request for funding to upgrade its aging jail. Fifty-four percent of voters chose no on the proposed millage to replace the 60-year-old facility. “Well, you know, just because...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

