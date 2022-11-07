Read full article on original website
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
KLTV
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance. Today the Hamptons of Tyler assisted living facility paid tribute to the veterans who live there. KLTV 7′s Willie Downs talked with one of the veterans to hear what it meant to him.
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn't scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm.
KLTV
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center.
KLTV
Tyler ISD students perform for Veterans Day
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
POLICE: Missing Longview woman found, taken to local hospital
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found. According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy. Details concerning...
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
KLTV
New Longview Police Station
For decades, the Longview Police Department was cramped for space operating out of a long-outgrown facility with some closets and storage areas being converted into offices. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square-foot, $33 million station is on-track to open as scheduled. The construction was funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond initiative.
KLTV
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
KLTV
Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction
Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by
KLTV
$33M Longview police station nears completion
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
Whitehouse man who killed his mother in 2003 executed, gives final statement
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Tracy Beatty, a Whitehouse man sentenced to death for killing his mother in 2003, wept as he said his last words, including “I don’t want to leave you baby” to his new wife and “see you on the other side,” before receiving the lethal injection Wednesday night.
EF-2 tornado leaves an Athens business owner shaken
ATHENS, Texas — Many East Texans are still on the road to recovery from last Friday’s tornado outbreak. CBS19 has obtained a business' security footage of an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 115 miles per hour ravaging the west side of Athens. The owner of Athens Army...
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Wood County. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Farm to Market Road 515, about 9 miles north of Quitman.
KLTV
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
KLTV
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a setback but is not in immediate danger, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The update states, “Friends, Cooper has had a bit...
Officials responding to crash involving motorcyclist on HWY 155 in Flint
FLINT, Texas — Smith County officials are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle. According to witnesses, the crash occurred on Highway 155, in front of Brookshire's in Flint. At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details concerning the extent of the injuries are unknown...
