Whitehouse, TX

101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy

In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado

Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance. Today the Hamptons of Tyler assisted living facility paid tribute to the veterans who live there. KLTV 7′s Willie Downs talked with one of the veterans to hear what it meant to him.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn't scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force

The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD students perform for Veterans Day

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn't scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago

HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
CBS19

POLICE: Missing Longview woman found, taken to local hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found. According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy. Details concerning...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

New Longview Police Station

For decades, the Longview Police Department was cramped for space operating out of a long-outgrown facility with some closets and storage areas being converted into offices. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square-foot, $33 million station is on-track to open as scheduled. The construction was funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond initiative.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
ASHDOWN, AR
KLTV

$33M Longview police station nears completion

For decades, the Longview Police Department was cramped for space operating out of a long-outgrown facility with some closets and storage areas being converted into offices. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square-foot, $33 million station is on-track to open as scheduled. The construction was funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond initiative.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

EF-2 tornado leaves an Athens business owner shaken

ATHENS, Texas — Many East Texans are still on the road to recovery from last Friday’s tornado outbreak. CBS19 has obtained a business' security footage of an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 115 miles per hour ravaging the west side of Athens. The owner of Athens Army...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a setback but is not in immediate danger, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The update states, “Friends, Cooper has had a bit...
TROUP, TX

