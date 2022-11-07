Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Wichita Eagle
‘Pissed’ Commanders Players Speak Out Against ‘Dark Cloud’ Owner Dan Snyder
At some point, it had to happen. Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin recently remarked that the organizational drama, scandal and controversy that so often shadows this team is something that the players work to block out. "None of us are dumb,'' McLaurin said. "We know what’s going on. But at...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change
The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South. The loss led many to question whether it...
Wichita Eagle
College football TV schedule: Week 11 games you should be watching
Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November marches on, we're on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races. And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for these coveted spots.
Wichita Eagle
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders
PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
Wichita Eagle
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Wichita Eagle
Justice Haynes Recaps Visit to Georgia, Talks Impact on Commitment to Bama
"We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot." If you're a fan of college football, particularly Georgia Football, you are familiar with those famous words uttered by the even more famous Larry Munson, the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1966 to 2008. It wasn't just a tremendous...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler On State Of The Team’s Defense: “Not Where We Need It To Be”
Through the years, the Miami Heat have relied heavily on their defensive play. The defensive end is part of the reason for their slow start. The Heat rank No. 13 in defensive ration at 110.8. They are 10th in points allowed at 109.4. The numbers are decent but nowhere near...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
George scores 23 points for No. 5 Baylor over Norfolk State
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. Transfer guard...
