Washington, DC

Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change

The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South. The loss led many to question whether it...
ATLANTA, GA
College football TV schedule: Week 11 games you should be watching

Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November marches on, we're on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races. And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for these coveted spots.
GEORGIA STATE
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders

PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

