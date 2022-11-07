Read full article on original website
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
New Britain Herald
Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments
NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
newbritainindependent.com
Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting
Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
trumbulltimes.com
New Britain residents approve new chief operating officer position
NEW BRITAIN — Voters approved two charter revision questions that will restructure the Common Council, add a chief operating officer position and provide for more frequent charter revisions. While the Democrats vying to represent New Britain in the legislature declared victory, a series of charter revisions backed by Republican...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Tuesday night election results
BRISTOL – The Bristol Registrars of Voters have posted their election results as of Tuesday with Republican wins in several offices, according to the head moderator’s return paperwork provided by the Bristol Registrars of Voters. Registrars said counts are being made and ratified as of Wednesday still. In...
New Britain Herald
Turco excited for next two years in office, plus rest of Newington Election Day winners
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco defeated GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday, winning nearly 59% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Cappello had hoped to secure the lead, with plans of repealing the police...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
New Britain Herald
Republicans have won most Southington races with the 81st District going to recount
SOUTHINGTON – With absentee ballots counted, Southington Republicans have won most local races, but the race for the House 81st District is still too close to call and is going into recount. In the race for the 81st District, Democrat Chris Poulos was ahead of Republican Tony Morrison by...
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
Results for 5th Congressional District not official yet
Connecticut's 5th Congressional District has not been called yet.
New Haven Election Results
Note: These results are from the voting machines only; they do not include absentee ballots. More charts appear after the jump. All charts will automatically refresh approximately every 60 seconds.
darientimes.com
Here are the 2022 Danbury-area midterm election results
Election results for Danbury-area races are beginning to come in, and Danbury voters have several key state district House races and a hotly-contested House district race on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls.
AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race
A contest carrying Republicans’ hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided Wednesday.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
New Britain Herald
New Britain issues Drought Watch
NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
New Britain Herald
New Britain holds Veterans Day ceremony
NEW BRITAIN – Police, firefighters, paramedics, city officials and various members of the community lined the streets surrounding Central Park on Friday to honor every man and woman who has ever put on a uniform and served in the military. “We’re all in this together,” said John Buckley, chairperson...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
New Britain Herald
Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground. It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.
