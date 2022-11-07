ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
New Britain Herald

Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments

NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting

Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Britain residents approve new chief operating officer position

NEW BRITAIN — Voters approved two charter revision questions that will restructure the Common Council, add a chief operating officer position and provide for more frequent charter revisions. While the Democrats vying to represent New Britain in the legislature declared victory, a series of charter revisions backed by Republican...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Tuesday night election results

BRISTOL – The Bristol Registrars of Voters have posted their election results as of Tuesday with Republican wins in several offices, according to the head moderator’s return paperwork provided by the Bristol Registrars of Voters. Registrars said counts are being made and ratified as of Wednesday still. In...
BRISTOL, CT
darientimes.com

Here are the 2022 Danbury-area midterm election results

Election results for Danbury-area races are beginning to come in, and Danbury voters have several key state district House races and a hotly-contested House district race on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls.
DANBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

New Britain issues Drought Watch

NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain holds Veterans Day ceremony

NEW BRITAIN – Police, firefighters, paramedics, city officials and various members of the community lined the streets surrounding Central Park on Friday to honor every man and woman who has ever put on a uniform and served in the military. “We’re all in this together,” said John Buckley, chairperson...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week

The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

