Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
Manchester voters split charter questions
MANCHESTER — Voters were split on the charter revision questions on the ballot Election Day, with three of the four approved. Referendum questions to provide for the direct election of a mayor, expand the Planning and Zoning Commission, and make technical and administrative changes to the charter were approved by a roughly 2-to-1 margin.
milfordmirror.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
New Britain Herald
Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments
NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Turco excited for next two years in office, plus rest of Newington Election Day winners
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco defeated GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday, winning nearly 59% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Cappello had hoped to secure the lead, with plans of repealing the police...
Journal Inquirer
Hall defeats Despard, retains seat
Republican Carol Hall defeated Democrat Matthew Despard Tuesday night to win her fourth term as state representative of the 59th House District. Hall has held the seat since 2016. Hall said the people of Enfield and East Windsor, and their ability to judge character, are why she won.
newbritainindependent.com
Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting
Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
Eyewitness News
Southington 81st District race too close to call
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
zip06.com
Election Night Returns: Branford
Branford supported Democratic candidates on Nov. 8 including returning incumbent Democratic State Representative Robin Comey to the 102nd District House seat and incumbent Senator Christine Cohen back to her 12th District seat. Branford voters selected Democrat Chuck Tiernan as the next Judge of Probate representing the 35th District of Branford-North...
Westfield, Southwick voters backed GOP in governor race, opposed tax question
WESTFIELD — Although roughly two-thirds of voters statewide backed the Democratic ticket for governor, both Westfield and Southwick sided with the GOP on Nov. 8. Both communities also backed Republicans for attorney general, state auditor and governor’s councilor, despite the Democratic candidates winning the overall election. Southwick additionally supported Republican Dean Martilli in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Rayla Campbell in her challenge to Secretary of State William Galvin. Both of these Democratic officeholders got the nod for reelection from Westfield voters, though by considerably thinner margins than their overall wins.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect new real estate property assessments
You may have heard rumblings around town about an upcoming property revaluation process, so I wanted to use this month’s column to clarify what this means and give you more information on what to expect. Pursuant to Connecticut state law, each town is required to conduct a revaluation on...
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
New Britain Herald
Turco leading 27th District race in Newington, New Britain; other Democrats also ahead
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco was leading GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday night. Unofficial results that came in indicated that the incumbent candidate was ahead by 1,000 votes. That did not include about 1,600 absentee ballots that had yet to be counted.
fox61.com
Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again
HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
New Britain Herald
Close Race for a Few Candidates in Berlin Midterm Elections
BERLIN- An influx of voting and a machine malfunction pushed back the already anxious moment of hearing the results for this year’s midterm elections. While a majority of the results are in and can be reported late into the night the DTC and RTC are still waiting for votes from a few towns.
Doucette re-elected to Manchester-Glastonbury House seat
State Rep. Jason Doucette was elected Tuesday to his third, two-year term representing the 13th House District in southeastern Manchester and northeastern Glastonbury after a race that featured controversy over where his opponent, Republican newcomer Donna Meier, stood on abortion. Doucette said Tuesday evening at Glastonbury Democratic headquarters on Main...
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Bristol Press
Republicans lead in Southington races
SOUTHINGTON – Republican candidates led local races Tuesday night, but absentee ballots are still being counted. Republicans gathered at Friend’s Café and Democrats gathered at Anthony Jack’s on election night were both hopeful but apprehensive. Both locations were packed, with people expressing uncertainty about the outcome as they awaited results.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Comments / 0