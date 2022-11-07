Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope High School holds special tribute for veterans
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Veterans Day is tomorrow, but students at Fairhope High School held a special tribute for the men and women who served our country, Thursday morning. The tribute started with the girls’ ensemble singing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”. There were many special moments throughout...
Many residents at R.V. Taylor Plaza, Thomas James Place are relocating due to plans of demolition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two apartment complexes that are decades old will soon be torn down. The federal government says it is too costly to renovate R.V. Taylor Plaza and Thomas James Place. Opting instead to tear down most of the complexes’ units, displacing hundreds of low-income families. However, The Mobile Housing Authority has found […]
The ‘Lady’ returns to Barber Marina in Baldwin County
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back!. Sunday, November 13 from 11am to 4pm on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Thirty local and regional artists will be on display. Wine Tasting is from 1pm-3pm, to participate in the wine...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
Classic Christmas stories come to life at Pensacola Winterfest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can see classic Christmas characters this holiday season at Pensacola Winterfest. The Scrooge tour takes you through the classic tale A Christmas Carol! You and your family will get a chance to encounter the stingy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, his dead business partner Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future! Experience this spooky Christmas tale as you, along with Ebenezer, learn to hold Christmas in your heart and keep it all the year!
WALA-TV FOX10
Over the Moon Bridal Boutique
Sisters, Corinna and Elizabeth, were born and raised in Mobile. Each spent their early careers in education, but have always had passion and interest in the retail industry, specifically bridal couture and evening gowns. After years of discussing the possibility of going into business together and recognizing a need in the Port City for a bridal boutique, the vision for Over the Moon was born. Corinna and Elizabeth are thrilled to welcome and assist brides from all over the Southeast in finding that ‘over the moon’ joy after finding the wedding gown they have always envisioned.
WALA-TV FOX10
USCT Heritage Trail opening at Historic Blakeley State Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Historic Blakeley State Park Director Mike Bunn joined us on Studio10 to discuss the opening of the new USCT Heritage Trail and an opening ceremony taking place on November 12th. The USCT heritage trail is a new cultural heritage resource featuring nearly two miles of trails...
Student at B.C. Rain accused of assaulting administrator on campus
A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator at the school.
WALA-TV FOX10
8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
WALA-TV FOX10
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Record highs for Friday, but chill comes Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rest of your Veterans Day will be flirting with record highs reaching the low 80s. You’ll go from needing the air conditioner to needing the heater this weekend. The chill arrives with a cold front diving in Saturday morning. There will be a few isolated showers mixed in, but the coverage of rain will be around 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s, but the winds will ramp up ahead of and behind the cold front. Temps will drop to the upper 30s by dawn on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees but the sky will be Sunny for your Sunday plans. Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving Meal Magic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One important part of celebrating the holiday season is enjoying delicious meals with friends and family. It should not be about the challenges of rising food costs. Culinary expert, foodie and social media influencer Chef Kasim Hardaway joined us on Studio10 with his secrets for creating that awesome holiday meal on a budget.
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
utv44.com
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Signature Salads with Salad Station
The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!. “With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Experience the Oyster presented by Murder Point Oysters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lane Zirlott, the VP of Operations for Murder Point Oysters, joined us on Studio10 to talk about a big upcoming event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. It’s called Experience the Oyster and is presented by Murder Point Oysters. Click on the interview to learn...
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Blue Angels gearing up for final show of the season in Pensacola this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The beloved Blue Angels are donning their iconic blue suits for the last show of their season this weekend in Pensacola, Fla. The Blue Angels are coming home after a full year of traveling the world to perform in several countries-- now, they’re concluding their season with a grand finale in their own backyard.
