FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
Marathon is now the second-largest public holder of bitcoins
(Kitco News) - Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is now sitting on the second-largest publicly-traded pool of bitcoins in the world, according to CEO Fred Thiel. Thiel made the announcement during a conference call with shareholders and media following the release of the company’s Q3 earnings. The massive bitcoin miner...
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
Binance deal for FTX collapses, crypto worries mount
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A deal for major cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on Wednesday as bigger rival Binance said it was pulling out after doing due diligence on the proposed acquisition. Binance signed a non-binding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help cover a "liquidity...
Precious metals bounce is a taste of what's to come
Gold and silver prices jumped on Thursday following the release of October’s inflation data, showing that price increases slowed more than economists had expected. The dollar also dropped on the news, causing precious metals to rise (the two variables move in opposite directions). At time of writing, spot gold...
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
Canada's labor market can weather a slump without a jobless surge -central bank
OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's red-hot labor market can weather an economic slump without seeing a major surge in unemployment, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, ahead of another expected interest rate increase in December. Inflation has eased to 6.9% from a peak of 8.1%, but...
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
Oil prices plunge 3% on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices sank by roughly $3 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled at...
Bitcoin hits a new two-year low as FTX fallout spreads
Losses have been widespread across the market with virtually no token left unscathed as the fall of one...
FTX collapse could mean ‘cascade' of failures in crypto sector - Ran Neuner
FTX, once the third largest crypto exchange by trading volume, collapsed over the past week as its native token, FTT, lost over 80 percent of its value. The firm has now filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and its collapse could impact the entire crypto sector, said Ran Neuner, Host and Founder of Crypto Banter.
Crypto winter storms could further chill relationships in deadlocked Washington
Beleaguered FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried looks to have lost his billionaire status and his Capitol Hill pull in...
BCA Research is getting long gold as central bank gold demand supports higher prices
In a report Thursday, commodity analysts at BCA Research said they are tactically bullish on gold and buying...
Will the FTX collapse cascade to other markets? - Ran Neuner
Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader.
Gold-backed tokens and MATIC offer safe haven from FTX-inspired crypto carnage
Amid the scramble to maintain value, gold-backed tokens have outperformed the field in the face of collapsing valuations...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that...
Wall Street surges, dollar plunges as inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off,...
Are low gold and silver prices behind us?
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Gold, Silver, and other financial assets have jumped following the release of lower that expected inflation data. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses Inflation, Russia, China, and some of the other upcoming risks to the economy and precious metals.
