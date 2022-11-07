Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Commercial Observer
Slate Property Group and PCCP Buy Mixed-Use Building in Midtown for $38M
Slate Property Group and PCCP have acquired a mixed-use property in Midtown East Manhattan for $37.7 million from Kalimian Family, Commercial Observer can first report. The acquisition was financed by Customers Bank. Guthrie Garvin from JLL represented both sides of the transaction. Located at 123 East 54th Street, the 15-story...
Commercial Observer
NYC Developers Rushed to Beat 421a Expiration in 2022, Data Shows
The expiration of the 421a tax benefit on June 15 drove building permits for multifamily homes through the roof, according to new data from the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB). The DOB issued permits for 58,623 multifamily units in the first half of 2022, a huge leap from...
Commercial Observer
Sunshine Cinema Office Building Replacement Damaged Nearby Homes, Suit Claims
The construction of a Lower East Side office building on the site of the former Sunshine Cinema “significantly compromised the integrity” of a neighboring apartment property and forced the residents out of their homes, according to a lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court. Residents of 210...
Commercial Observer
Nonprofit SKIP Takes 27K SF at 318 West 39th Street
SKIP of New York is relocating its offices to 27,000 square feet at 318 West 39th Street. The group, which provides services to ill and developmentally disabled children and young adults, signed a 10-year lease for the entire fifth and sixth floors of the Garment District building owned by GFP Real Estate, according to the landlord. GFP declined to disclose the asking rent.
Commercial Observer
Pandora Jewelry Heads to Herald Square
Danish jewelry chain Pandora plans to open a new store at 112 West 34th Street, near Herald Square and Pennsylvania Station, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust. The manufacturer and retailer of charm bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces signed a 10-year lease for 1,793 square feet of ground-floor space. Asking rent for the storefront was $600 a square foot.
Commercial Observer
NYC Brokers’ Confidence in Market Shrinks in Third Quarter, REBNY Finds
As uncertainty pervades New York City’s real estate market, brokers are feeling the blow to their morale. Commercial brokers’ confidence in the market dropped by 7 percent between the second and third quarters of 2022, from -37.72 out of 100 to -40.58, marking the fourth quarter in a row that confidence declined, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY). The trade organization measures confidence by surveying agents and tracking how many answer the questions positively or negatively.
Commercial Observer
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Relocates Queens Center to Ridgewood
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found a new home for its Queens veterans center in Bohack Square in Ridgewood. The department inked a 20-year deal to relocate its vet center from 75-10B 91st Avenue in Woodhaven to 6,000 square feet in Bohack Square, at 50-05 Metropolitan Avenue, according to SVN BIOC’s Jonathan Stravitz, who brokered the lease for the tenant with colleague John Aires. Asking rent was $35 per square foot on a triple-net basis — meaning the government will foot the bill for property taxes, maintenance and other building expenses, Stravitz said.
