Manhattan, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Commercial Observer

Slate Property Group and PCCP Buy Mixed-Use Building in Midtown for $38M

Slate Property Group and PCCP have acquired a mixed-use property in Midtown East Manhattan for $37.7 million from Kalimian Family, Commercial Observer can first report. The acquisition was financed by Customers Bank. Guthrie Garvin from JLL represented both sides of the transaction. Located at 123 East 54th Street, the 15-story...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

NYC Developers Rushed to Beat 421a Expiration in 2022, Data Shows

The expiration of the 421a tax benefit on June 15 drove building permits for multifamily homes through the roof, according to new data from the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB). The DOB issued permits for 58,623 multifamily units in the first half of 2022, a huge leap from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Nonprofit SKIP Takes 27K SF at 318 West 39th Street

SKIP of New York is relocating its offices to 27,000 square feet at 318 West 39th Street. The group, which provides services to ill and developmentally disabled children and young adults, signed a 10-year lease for the entire fifth and sixth floors of the Garment District building owned by GFP Real Estate, according to the landlord. GFP declined to disclose the asking rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Pandora Jewelry Heads to Herald Square

Danish jewelry chain Pandora plans to open a new store at 112 West 34th Street, near Herald Square and Pennsylvania Station, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust. The manufacturer and retailer of charm bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces signed a 10-year lease for 1,793 square feet of ground-floor space. Asking rent for the storefront was $600 a square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

NYC Brokers’ Confidence in Market Shrinks in Third Quarter, REBNY Finds

As uncertainty pervades New York City’s real estate market, brokers are feeling the blow to their morale. Commercial brokers’ confidence in the market dropped by 7 percent between the second and third quarters of 2022, from -37.72 out of 100 to -40.58, marking the fourth quarter in a row that confidence declined, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY). The trade organization measures confidence by surveying agents and tracking how many answer the questions positively or negatively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Relocates Queens Center to Ridgewood

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found a new home for its Queens veterans center in Bohack Square in Ridgewood. The department inked a 20-year deal to relocate its vet center from 75-10B 91st Avenue in Woodhaven to 6,000 square feet in Bohack Square, at 50-05 Metropolitan Avenue, according to SVN BIOC’s Jonathan Stravitz, who brokered the lease for the tenant with colleague John Aires. Asking rent was $35 per square foot on a triple-net basis — meaning the government will foot the bill for property taxes, maintenance and other building expenses, Stravitz said.
QUEENS, NY

