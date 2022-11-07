As uncertainty pervades New York City’s real estate market, brokers are feeling the blow to their morale. Commercial brokers’ confidence in the market dropped by 7 percent between the second and third quarters of 2022, from -37.72 out of 100 to -40.58, marking the fourth quarter in a row that confidence declined, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY). The trade organization measures confidence by surveying agents and tracking how many answer the questions positively or negatively.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO