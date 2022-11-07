ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Best Deals on Toys at Walmart this Holiday Season

By Andrew Lisa
 4 days ago

Watching a kid tear open a present with a must-have toy inside is one of the great joys of the holidays. And despite continued inflation and rising prices, there are still plenty of deals to be had in the toy aisle -- especially at Walmart.

The world's biggest retailer is going all out this season with big sales on just about every category of toy you could imagine -- and like its competitors, Walmart is not waiting for Black Friday to offer great prices.

The following is a look at some of the best deals on the hottest toys at Walmart. Some are on sale now and ready for you to put into your cart. But many others will drop in price online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. EST, when Walmart's Deals for Days sale kicks off -- Walmart+ members get the first crack starting at noon.

Three weeks out from Black Friday and what used to be the start of the holiday shopping season, Walmart is offering some of the most enticing deals that you'll see all year long.

Here are a few of the best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ozfrm_0j1okBgT00

Lego Ninjago 3-in-1 Building Set

This triply awesome gift set combines Lego Ninjago, Legacy Overlord Dragon and Kai and Jay's Spinjitzu Ninja Training all in the same package. Meant for kids 7 and up, the kit contains 429 pieces to keep your little ones busy for hours -- and interactive digital instructions make building easy and let builders save their progress as they go on an included app.

The kit includes four figurines -- Kai, Jay and two more from the TV series -- as well as a poseable dragon. The entire set is half off for $25 , down from $49.97.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gONDD_0j1okBgT00

'Harry Potter' Hermione Granger Disguise

It's leviOsa, not levioSA!

If you've got a "Harry Potter" fan on your wishlist, the Hermione Granger disguise kit is going for an unbeatable price of $6.24 , down from $24.99. If you're thinking that you can find it cheaper elsewhere, there is no elsewhere -- this item is exclusive to Walmart.

It contains everything your kid needs to cast a spell and join the Gryffindor House, including Hermione's signature wand, a Gryffindor scarf and her time-turner necklace. Sorcery can be a dirty business -- but don't worry, the scarf is machine washable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00U8NZ_0j1okBgT00

'Gabby's Dollhouse' Purrfect Dollhouse

If you're shopping for a Gabby lover, you can bring the TV series dollhouse to life with this perfect replica that stands over 2 feet tall. Among the 15 included pieces are a 3.5-inch Gabby Girl collectible figurine and a Pandy Paws figurine, and the set includes features like a Dollhouse Delivery tower and, of course, a working Cat-A-Vator.

It's ready to go right out of the box, and the dollhouse makes eight sounds that any fan will recognize from the show. All in all, there are four floors and seven rooms to explore. Snag it while you can for $59 -- it was originally $66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggOXE_0j1okBgT00

Galactic Snackin' Grogu

Anyone who's crazy about "The Mandalorian" would trade a pound of Beskar steel for this animatronic action figure -- but starting on Nov. 7, you get it for just $15 during the Deals for Days sale. That's a steep discount from its original $79.

Grogu -- aka: Baby Yoda -- is always hungry, and this interactive toy lets you know if he likes a snack as soon as you feed it to him. Inspired by season 2 of "The Mandalorian," he'll perform a two-handed Force move, blink his eyes, move his head and make noises to let you know his mood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3l79_0j1okBgT00

Barbie Extra Doll Set

Starting Nov. 7, this five-doll set will be marked down from $99.45 to $70 . It includes not only the dolls but six pets and up to 70 styling pieces. Barbie Extra dolls are all about bigger and brighter hair, bolder accessories, furrier coats, layered necklaces and satiny jackets with lots of frills. Now with 11 joints, the articulated dolls are extra flexible to strike just the right pose when it's selfie time. Pets include a puppy, poodle, twin kittens and a unicorn-pig.

It's not just a great deal -- with 4.8 stars after 129 reviews, it's one of the most highly rated toys at Walmart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdS5E_0j1okBgT00

Sharper Image RC Monster Truck

This Black Friday deal is happening right now.

A 2.4 GHz remote-control off-road monster truck that was $64.99 can be yours for $34.88 . Earning 4.8 stars and brought to you by the trusted Sharper Image brand, it's built for bumpy roads and rough terrain.

Its large rubber tires, spring-loaded shocks, rugged suspension and flexible chassis can handle steep dips, rocks, sticks and whatever obstacles it encounters indoors or out.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 7 and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

