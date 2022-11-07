ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Stock up for sweater weather with these fall finds from the HAUTEbar.com!

We're seeing lower temperatures on the forecast, so it's time to stock up for sweater weather! Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com shares her must-haves and new products for a fabulous fall!. Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid. Secret Weightless Dry Spray. Lifeway Holiday Kefir. iRobot Roomba...
CBS Austin

Winter beauty and wellness essentials by Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares winter beauty and wellness essentials. Various ingredients and environmental aggressors can irritate the skin, causing it to be visibly stressed, dry, and dull, and that’s why Eucerin is expanding its Face line with the new Eucerin Face Skin Balance collection, enriched with Tri-Balance Complex to target sensitive skin in three ways, helping to restore balance. It immediately soothes dry, uncomfortable skin. It moisturizes and provides hydration for softer, more radiant skin. And it fortifies by supporting the skin’s resilience and providing long-lasting relief.
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto

It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin

Managing money during the college years

Setting correct money habits in our kids can pay dividends later in life. For college students it’s especially important. In addition to tuition and housing, the average college student spends $547 per month on food and $40 per month on laundry (hopefully!) And that’s not even the fun stuff!
CBS Austin

Raising awareness for AADC deficiency

What would you do if your child was diagnosed with an ultra-rare disorder? Kelly Heger became a registered nurse, to get the medical training she needed to care for her daughter, Jillian, at home. Jillian has a condition called AADC deficiency, and today, Kelly is an advocate for families coping...
