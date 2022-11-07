UKG Great Place To Work Hub Unveiled at Aspire

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

UKG Aspire 2022 — UKG today premiered the UKG Great Place To Work ® Hub, an industry-first solution that combines decades of Great Place To Work benchmarks and Trust Index™ survey results with UKG Pro human capital management (HCM) data to help leaders unlock the true drivers of engagement and performance at their organization and make more informed decisions about diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) across their teams. UKG made the announcement in front of thousands during its UKG Aspire conference, taking place in Las Vegas through November 9.

Proprietary Great Place To Work data and insights will be displayed in UKG Pro through easy-to-read graphs, charts, and visualizations to provide leaders with an at-a-glance view of where their team stands against specific DEI&B goals and benchmarks, as well as identify leadership and employee experience strengths and areas of improvement — all through the eyes of their people.

“This is the first time ever that DEI&B and employee sentiment data will be a core part of an HCM experience, which will set UKG customers on a path to deliver truly change-the-world-of-work insights to their leaders,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “UKG and Great Place To Work collectively harness employee feelings and workplace data from hundreds of millions of people around the world. Marrying the data naturally in UKG Pro, and leveraging AI to surface what matters most to individual employees, we will give people leaders actionable insights and nudges to build a culture of belonging that puts diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of every move.”

Leaders can compare the unique employee experiences of their team against a combination of internal and external benchmarks, and lean on data-science calculations that summarize complex insights in a simple way so they can identify outliers as well as drill into specific areas of opportunity.

UKG Great Place To Work Hub will then provide leaders with suggested actions and nudges to push for change in areas that matter most to their people and their business. This includes surfacing areas for equitable opportunities for all people between the intersectionality of age, gender, ethnicity, and location to achieve DEI&B company goals and enhance hiring, development, promotion, payroll, and scheduling practices.

“Our business exists for one reason: to build a better world by helping every single organization become a great place to work for all,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. “I was excited when we joined the UKG family because of the sheer opportunity to reach many more companies around the world. Now that I’ve seen our first product together, our growth plans, and the vision we have for our customers, I know we will change the world by putting purpose and belonging at the center of work.”

In the future, UKG Great Place To Work Hub will allow managers to build an action plan by understanding areas of opportunity to make their teams’ work experiences better and more equitable, guided by proven practices from Great Place To Work and UKG. Drawing upon natural language processing, UKG Great Place To Work Hub will also detect opportunities for language and voice improvements in job descriptions, performance reviews, and more, while leveraging DEI&B metrics as they relate to HCM lifecycle activities — including hiring diversity, promotion equity, and pay equity — and connecting to organization-specific goals to drive accountability.

Additionally, UKG will continue to layer on new functionality to the Hub, including employee resource group capabilities and team pulse surveys, to offer customers a comprehensive equity and belonging solution designed to support every employee — salaried, hourly, full-time, or part-time — along their life-work journey.

“Fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable organization is not a nice-to-have for companies, it is a business imperative,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “The Best Workplaces around the world are succeeding because they work every day to ensure every employee has equal opportunities to thrive. And now, with UKG and Great Place To Work together, we will provide far more than compliance-related dashboards: We can help our customers drive real change, informed by the voices of their unique employees, to help achieve their DEI&B and business goals by putting belonging at the center of their HCM strategy.”

UKG Great Place to Work Hub will be available in the second half of 2023, initially with UKG Pro.

“Our team has decades of data that proves without a shadow of a doubt that being a Great Place To Work is great for business,” continued Bush. “As we continue to spread this mission to organizations around the globe with the technology to make it happen, I truly believe we’ll leave a better workplace and world for my grandchildren and yours.”

