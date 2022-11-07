ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: Impressive debut sparks confidence in CU Buffs’ freshman Brianna McLeod

It was only 10 minutes, 18 seconds of playing time, but it was enough to boost the confidence of Colorado women’s basketball freshman Brianna McLeod. Through months of preseason practice, McLeod got the work she needed to prepare for her first season of college basketball, but Monday’s 85-55 victory against New Mexico State assured her that she belonged.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Cross country: CU Buffs men third, women fifth at regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With NCAA championships only eight days away, the Colorado cross country team views regionals as a “survive and advance” type of event. On Friday, the Buffaloes survived and they are likely to advance. At the University of New Mexico North Golf Course, the CU...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs football: Gerald Chatman enjoying on-the-job training as coordinator

When Colorado defensive line coach Gerald Chatman showed up to work on Oct. 2, he was presented with an unexpected opportunity. That day, CU fired head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, and offered Chatman the opportunity to take Wilson’s spot. Although the results haven’t always been...
BOULDER, CO

