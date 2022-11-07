Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Weekend happenings with Good Party ATX
Art, live music, and lots of dogs there are a ton of events happening this weekend, and Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX joins Chelsey Khan to give us a rundown of some of the best. She also brought another furry friend for us to meet, Kodak, from Austin Animal Center.
CBS Austin
Head to Domain NORTHSIDE to try the off-menu fall specials at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Serving up a rare and well-done dining experience, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille at Domain NORTHSIDE has some seasonal off-menu specials that will knock your socks off!. Perry's Master Development Chef, Rick Moonen, joined Trevor & Chelsey to share more about these crave-worthy dishes, and give us a recipe you are definitely going to fall for!
CBS Austin
Pickleball meets roundnet: Paddlesmash is getting rave reviews
Many Texans have heard of pickle ball and spike ball perhaps you've even played! Now there is a new outdoor game called Paddlesmash that is getting rave reviews! Co-founder of Paddlesmash, Scott Brown is joins Chelsey Khan to share more about this fun outdoor game!. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
Managing money during the college years
Setting correct money habits in our kids can pay dividends later in life. For college students it’s especially important. In addition to tuition and housing, the average college student spends $547 per month on food and $40 per month on laundry (hopefully!) And that’s not even the fun stuff!
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto
It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Celebrate Veterans through music by supporting 'Songwriting with Soldiers'
This Veterans Day, celebrate service members through music and support the work of nonprofit organization, Songwriting with Soldiers. Kristin Starling and Jay Clementi are joins Chelsey Khan to share more about the organization's impactful work and how you can attend their commemorative concert in Luckenbach Texas. Follow us on Instagram...
Austin's former La Bare space transforms into 70s nightclub Superstition
The space has been vacant for 15 years.
CBS Austin
What to do before turning on your heater as Austin temperatures drop
If you're tempted to turn on your heater Friday, there are a few things you should do first. Experts say change your air filters, clean around the furnace or heat pump and make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working. It’s also a good time to reset the thermostat. If you...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
CBS Austin
Waterloo Greenway's Annual Creek Show takes place November 11-20
Experience illuminated art created by teams of visionary local artists, architects, and designers. The Annual Creek Show returns to Waterloo Greenway, and Donald Miller chats with Trevor Scott, to give us a preview of this spectacular display of lights that will have everyone oohing and awing . Follow us on...
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
Texas Man Roams Neighborhood With Chainsaw, Says 'Satan Is In the Trees'
Residents are concerned for their safety.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
New restaurants coming to Kyle, including Chipotle, Crust Pizza, Spoon + Fork
Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.
Coldest Weather of 2022 Coming to Central Texas: TxDOT Reveals New Equipment
KWTX is reporting that after Friday's rain stops, temperatures will drop rapidly and get close to freezing. North winds will make it feel even colder, and the wind chill will be in the 20s by Saturday. Road Conditions in Texas. Updated information on road conditions is available online at DriveTexas,...
CBS Austin
Austin ranked most festive city in U.S.
Austin was ranked the most festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. The most festive cities in the U.S. based on the findings...
