Weekend happenings with Good Party ATX

Art, live music, and lots of dogs there are a ton of events happening this weekend, and Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX joins Chelsey Khan to give us a rundown of some of the best. She also brought another furry friend for us to meet, Kodak, from Austin Animal Center.
Pickleball meets roundnet: Paddlesmash is getting rave reviews

Many Texans have heard of pickle ball and spike ball perhaps you've even played! Now there is a new outdoor game called Paddlesmash that is getting rave reviews! Co-founder of Paddlesmash, Scott Brown is joins Chelsey Khan to share more about this fun outdoor game!. Follow us on Instagram and...
Managing money during the college years

Setting correct money habits in our kids can pay dividends later in life. For college students it’s especially important. In addition to tuition and housing, the average college student spends $547 per month on food and $40 per month on laundry (hopefully!) And that’s not even the fun stuff!
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto

It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
Celebrate Veterans through music by supporting 'Songwriting with Soldiers'

This Veterans Day, celebrate service members through music and support the work of nonprofit organization, Songwriting with Soldiers. Kristin Starling and Jay Clementi are joins Chelsey Khan to share more about the organization's impactful work and how you can attend their commemorative concert in Luckenbach Texas. Follow us on Instagram...
What to do before turning on your heater as Austin temperatures drop

If you're tempted to turn on your heater Friday, there are a few things you should do first. Experts say change your air filters, clean around the furnace or heat pump and make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working. It’s also a good time to reset the thermostat. If you...
Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
Waterloo Greenway's Annual Creek Show takes place November 11-20

Experience illuminated art created by teams of visionary local artists, architects, and designers. The Annual Creek Show returns to Waterloo Greenway, and Donald Miller chats with Trevor Scott, to give us a preview of this spectacular display of lights that will have everyone oohing and awing . Follow us on...
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Austin ranked most festive city in U.S.

Austin was ranked the most festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. The most festive cities in the U.S. based on the findings...
