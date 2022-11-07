ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Snowflake Unveils New Performance Innovations and Enhanced Cross-Cloud Capabilities for Industry-Leading Data Platform

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwZVR_0j1ojfvw00

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced at its Snowday 2022 event, the final San Francisco stop on its Data Cloud World Tour, new innovations to Snowflake’s industry-leading data platform that will further drive economic value for customers. With new transparent performance enhancements across its single engine, Snowflake is now faster, further improving how customers mobilize their data to run their most important workloads. Snowflake is also advancing its cross-cloud Snowgrid capability, a technology layer that interconnects clouds and regions, and powers Snowflake’s collaboration, data governance, and business continuity. These new improvements to Snowgrid enable customers to further streamline collaboration with richer experiences and privacy preserving controls, automate data protections, and expand the scope of replication for seamless failover.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005226/en/

Snowflake Unveils New Performance Innovations and Enhanced Cross-Cloud Capabilities for Industry-Leading Data Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer-Centricity Fuels Performance Advancements for Organizations

Snowflake is and always has been a customer-first organization, and is committed to continuous innovations that improve performance, reduce latencies, and advance economics for customers. With regular improvements to its single elastic performance engine that accelerate common queries, replication speeds, new use cases, and more, customers automatically gain more value for each credit, without having to take action. Snowflake’s latest improvements continue this trend of performance enhancements, and provide new visibility into the impact of performance optimizations. Improvements include:

  • Faster Queries: With Query Acceleration Service (public preview), Snowflake will accelerate outsized queries by providing a burst of additional resources without needing to scale up overall compute. Customers also get improved query efficiency with join elimination (generally available), alongside multiple improvements to Search Optimization for faster searches and point lookups.
  • Cost Optimization: With new account usage details, customers can more easily run cost-benefit analysis of services for Auto-Clustering and Search Optimization. Specifically, customers will be able to determine the magnitude and impact of data loads or modifications on tables through new history views (private preview), and lower costs with Search Optimization now supporting column selection (public preview) for data optimized for searches. Additionally, customers can now analyze long-running and time consuming queries more easily, and identify and resolve performance problems before they impact the end user through programmatic access to query metrics (private preview).

“DoorDash has continued its growth in terms of product innovation and geographical distribution over the last few years. With this growth our data volumes have exploded. We are collecting new data points, ideating and experimenting on new business ideas, and generating new insights,” said Vaibhav Jajoo, Head of Data Engineering & BI, DoorDash. “We were looking for a scalable data infra partner who can scale and grow with our growth. Snowflake has turned out to be that partner for us. Snowflake has been able to work with us to scale to our data needs, and address our complex business requirements.”

Snowflake Enhances Cross-Cloud Snowgrid Capability

As organizations continue to scale their data needs, working with various teams, regions, and clouds across the globe is imperative. Snowgrid empowers these organizations with one seamless and connected experience across globally distributed teams and businesses to deliver results faster, unify governance to comply with regulations, and easily replicate more than just data for increased business continuity.

Cross-Cloud Collaboration

Snowflake is advancing cross-cloud collaboration to provide customers with increased flexibility when sharing data listings. Providers can share listings publicly or privately with global business ecosystems. Providers can also choose to make their data automatically available and actionable for consumers across supported regions and clouds. New enhancements include:

  • Listings for Private Sharing: New listing discovery controls (public preview) deliver fine-grain controls for providers to list data privately, making it easier to share and collaborate internally and externally while preserving privacy. Providers can customize listings and offer usage-based pricing, while consumers get more visibility into listings with usage and query examples, as well as categorizations.
  • Streamlined Access to Data Shared Cross-Cloud: Using cross-cloud auto-fulfillment (public preview), providers can make data immediately accessible and up-to-date for consumers, without manual intervention.
  • Richer Usage Analytics: Providers now have access to robust programmatic and visualized insights (public preview) to better understand how listings are accessed and used, in turn helping them deliver improved offerings and customer experiences.

Cross-Cloud Data Governance

Snowflake’s cross-cloud data governance simplifies governance at scale, helping organizations comply with international regulations and have unified visibility across their data ecosystem. Building on Snowflake’s extensive set of native data governance capabilities already available, new improvements include:

  • Automated Data Protections: Tag-based masking (generally available) can automatically assign a designated policy to sensitive columns using tags, further strengthening data protection and simplifying policy change management at scale.
  • Accelerated Searches on Masked Data: Search Optimization now supports tables with masking and row access policies (private preview), so customers can take full advantage of Snowflake’s performance while maintaining privacy and compliance.

Cross-Cloud Business Continuity

To further simplify global operations, Snowflake enables customers to replicate data and more across clouds and regions, unlocking greater levels of resiliency and ensuring minimal business disruptions in the event of a disaster. New advancements include:

  • Seamless Pipeline Failover: In addition to replicating accounts, databases, policies, and metadata in Snowflake, customers can now replicate Streams and Tasks (public preview), so data pipelines can seamlessly work on secondary Snowflake accounts.
  • Streamlined Configurations: Customers will be able to easily set up, manage, and failover account replication through an intuitive UI (private preview), including the ability to streamline configurations for sources, destinations, replication objects, and replication intervals.

“Our success is predicated on our customers being successful when using Snowflake, which is why we continually strive to deliver improved performance and economic value for customers,” said Christian Kleinerman, Senior Vice President of Product, Snowflake. “With one single product, we can innovate faster, and deliver improvements that enable our customers with a unified experience across clouds and regions, so they can protect their data at cloud scale, operate more efficiently, and collaborate globally in new ways to further mobilize their data.”

Snowflake also announced new innovations that further disrupt application development with the Data Cloud, enhancements to its extensive partner ecosystem, and more at Snowday 2022.

  • Dive into how Snowflake customers including AMN Healthcare, Autodesk, Bagel Brands, and more are driving increased value, while lowering costs with Snowflake.
  • View the Snowday 2022 keynotes and the What’s New: Cross-Cloud Snowgrid session live or on-demand, here.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake’s business strategy, (ii) Snowflake’s products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake’s products with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

© 2022 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 510 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005226/en/

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Hopkins

Product PR Lead, Snowflake

press@snowflake.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA MONTANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS DATA ANALYTICS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SECURITY

SOURCE: Snowflake Inc.

PUB: 11/07/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 11/07/2022 12:17 PM

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

GaleForce Consulting Partners Expands Portfolio of Services to Include Greentree ERP Software

Danvers, MA, USA – November 9, 2022 – GaleForce Consulting Partners (GFC) is excited to bring Greentree ERP software and support services to their portfolio of offerings. Greentree is a powerful, fully integrated business solution for small and mid-sized firms (SMBs) who need a system to grow with them, but who have limited budgets. This product enhances GaleForce’s commitment to their clients and future customers.
The Associated Press

Data Theorem and AlphaSOC Partner to Offer Industry-First Cloud Extended Detection and Response Combined with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and AlphaSOC, Inc., the Security Analytics Company, today announced their new partnership to deliver industry-first cloud extended detection and response (XDR) with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) features to address customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005332/en/ Data Theorem’s Cloud Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Hacker Toolkit powered by AlphaSOC’s Analytics Engine uniquely addresses customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Fintoch Hackathon Product Launch Event Reveals Financial Public Chain

As a result of the international situation, a bear market has prevailed in the stock, bond and crypto markets, and many projects have been submerged in recessionary market conditions. However, the tougher the market conditions are, the more the capabilities of the project are being tested. Recently, Fintoch, a DeFi project from North America, held a Hackathon Launch Event in Los Angeles on the 28th of October, showcasing the latest technological breakthroughs and achievements of the top-notch teams that have previously collaborated through the Prodigy Program. The CEO of Fintoch even announced the team’s subsequent key plan during the conference namely a financial public chain, which has ignited the enthusiasm of many crypto enthusiasts and cryptocurrency founders in the audience.
getnews.info

First International Virtual “Prospecting & Outreach Summit”

“Grab your free virtual seat at the very first ‘Prospecting and Outreach’ Summit and find out how to ace your B2B sales scores.”. An online event gathering renown leaders from around the world, that will share their expert opinion on all the tricky and hot prospecting and outreach topics. This event will surely change the course of modern prospecting.
The Associated Press

Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tanium Recognized as an Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Patch Management Solutions

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005389/en/ Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
geekwire.com

Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M

Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Digital Health Reshaping MedTech Industry as Consumers Demand “Anywhere, Everywhere” Healthcare, Accenture and AdvaMed Report Finds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- The medical technology (MedTech) industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and AdvaMed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005130/en/ The MedTech industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, says Accenture and AdvaMed. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Qualis LIMS – Eliminating operational bottlenecks to streamline laboratory processes

“We knew when we started out years ago that we needed to position ourselves as a pioneer of change. The field we chose warranted no less than that. Looking back at what we’ve achieved, and the various revolutionary changes we’ve helped labs enjoy over the years, we can finally admit that we are achieving those goals and are still on track to provide better, more sophisticated solutions that excel in terms of quality, value & compliance” – Mukunth Venkatesan, Founder & CEO – Agaram Technologies.”
getnews.info

FGA Partners Taps Nelson and Francis LLP as Strategic International Accountants

FGA Partners partners with CPA and Auditing firm Nelson and Francis LLP for strategic accounting services. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has formed a strategic partnership with premiere Kenyan based certified public accounting firm Nelson and Francis, LLP “NFL”. The partnership entails the provision of strategic accounting services such as financial oversight, advisory on tax, governance, audit and general due diligence for the firm, the firms investments, strategic partners and global expansion.
getnews.info

North America Perfume Market Research Report, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Business Opportunities And Revenue Forecast 2027

The growing trend of personal grooming, as well as the increasing demand for youth-oriented premium products, such as exotic fragrances, are mainly attributing to the North American perfume market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” North America Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity...
CNBC

For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments

A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Ars Technica

America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US

As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
The Verge

Affinity Version 2 arrives to take on Adobe Creative Suite

Software developer Serif has launched V2 of its Affinity creative suite, bringing new features and enhancements to its trio of graphic design and content creation applications that undercut Adobe on price. Affinity Designer 2, Affinity Photo 2, and Affinity Publisher 2 have all been visually redesigned and introduce some new...
Business Insider

How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand

Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy